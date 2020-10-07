Downtown Kenosha Inc. accepting grant applications for businesses affected by unrest

Downtown Kenosha Inc. is accepting grant applications through Monday for businesses affected by unrest in the city.

The organization raised more than $250,000 to help businesses in the aftermath of protests and rioting following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer on Aug. 23. Many businesses in the city — especially in the Uptown and Downtown were affected — some completely destroyed by fires, others with more minor issues including broken windows or lost business.

The One Town Small Business Recovery Grant will provide one-time grants ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.

“The goal of this program is to stabilize local businesses and repair damages utilizing the funds raised by Downtown Kenosha, Inc. following the unrest,” the group stated.

Although Downtown Kenosha is typically focused on the Lakeshore Business Improvement District, the grant program is open to businesses around the city.

The organization is asking businesses to share their story as part of the application.

“Please provide as much detail as possible about your former operations, how you have been affected in every aspect of your lives from these events, and how you plan to move forward.”