Driver arrested for operating while intoxicated after waking up, striking Kenosha police squad car

Kenosha police arrested a driver who had been asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle but upon waking up struck the passenger's side of an officer's squad car Monday night.
The crash occurred at about 7:45 p.m. at 75th Street and 39th Avenue, according Sgt. Ryan Alles of the Kenosha Police Department.
"(The officer) went there for a report of some body sleeping behind. When the officer arrived (the driver) woke up and accelerated and hit our squad car on the passenger side," said Alles.
No one was in the police vehicle at the time of the crash, he said.
"It was a single cop. He was not in the car when it happened. It was empty, thankfully," he said.
The driver of the offending vehicle was not injured and was taken into custody on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, Alles said.
New Mexico man says he unknowingly stole TVs while drunk, and more of this week's weirdest news
GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after he told police he unknowingly stole two televisions while drunk.
The Gallup Independent reports Sage Aaron Cummins was arrested last week shortly following his arrival to the victim's apartment to return the TVs.
According to Gallup police, an officer was investigating a burglary report when Cummins approached him and admitted he had stolen the televisions from the victim's home.
Cummins told police he was "very intoxicated" when he entered the residence.
A police report says Cummins said he only remembered knocking on the door and, when it was apparent that no one was home, he entered the residence. Cummins says he did not remember what happened after that.
"He woke up at 8:30 a.m. the next day and noticed he had two TV's in his room," the police report says.
Cummins was informed two days later who the televisions belonged to by a mutual friend of his and the victim. Cummins told police "he wanted to make things right and return the stolen items," according to a police report.
The 24-year-old Cummins was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. He was released on an unsecured bond of $1,500.
It was not known if he had an attorney.
Deputies pull over stolen trailer full of toilet paper
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — With toilet paper flying off the shelves, a North Carolina truck driver caused a stir when he was pulled over hauling 18,000 pounds of bathroom products in a stolen trailer.
The Guilford County Sheriff's Office issued a news release saying that deputies on Wednesday spotted the driver of an 18-wheeler and determined the trailer was stolen.
They followed him to a warehouse off the interstate and discovered that the driver was hauling 18,000 pounds of commercial bathroom paper products, according to the release. Capt. Daryl Loftis said by phone that the cargo included a mixture of paper towels, toilet paper and other commercial products.
Loftis said that the cargo was actually part of a shipment that was otherwise lawful — only the trailer was stolen. He described it as "legitimate cargo going to a legitimate place." He said the business that was the final destination is in Greensboro, but he didn't know its name. He said deputies helped get it to where it was supposed to go.
He said no arrests have been made, but the driver is a suspect in the theft of the trailer. He said that they are taking their time to investigate and aren't releasing the name of the driver because the issue of toilet paper is "fairly sensitive right now."
North Carolina police: Suspects chain, try to drag away ATM
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina are searching for at least two suspects who were captured chaining an ATM to a stolen pickup truck and attempting to drag it away, according to officials.
Chapel Hill police officers responded to a Bank of America branch near the University of North Carolina early Sunday where they found the fallen ATM damaged, town officials said in a statement. Police said it didn't appear any money was taken.
At least one suspect could be seen in security images wearing a mask and carrying a crowbar, WNCN-TV reported.
The white work truck was was stolen from a construction site nearby, Chapel Hill officials said in the statement. The truck was marked with the words NYC, LLC Underground Construction, police said.
'Wonderchicken' fossil reveals ancestor of today's birds
New York (AP) — A tiny fossil skull nicknamed "Wonderchicken" is giving scientists a rare glimpse at early ancestors of today's birds. It may be the oldest known fossil from this group.
With a face like those of today's chicken-like birds and a back portion like that of living duck-like birds, Wonderchicken is " down near the bottom of the modern-bird family tree," said Daniel Field of Cambridge University.
He and others announced the find in a report released Wednesday by the journal Nature. They named the creature Asteriornis maastrichtensis, but let's stick with Wonderchicken.
Found in Belgium, it is some 66.7 to 66.8 million years old. A previously reported Antarctic fossil find is about as old, but its precise age and place on the evolutionary tree are not clear. Field said the Belgian skull is slightly older.
It appeared as a block of broken rocks with some broken leg bones sticking out. After it was donated to a museum, Field tried CT scanning to get a better look at those bones. To his astonishment, the scanning revealed a well preserved skull inside the rock "staring out of the computer screen right at us."
The leg bones let researchers estimate the creature was the size of a very small duck, weighing only about 14 ounces (395 grams). Its legs were long and slender, and it was evidently a shore bird and it could probably fly, Field said.
Wonderchicken lived just before the asteroid impact that's blamed for killing off many species, most notably the giant dinosaurs. That suggests the evolution of the family tree for modern-day-birds was in a very early stage when the asteroid struck, Field said.
Close relatives of Wonderchicken survived the cataclysm, and the fossil itself shows some traits that have been proposed as beneficial for making it through, Field said. It was small, and its legs suggest it did not live in trees, an important factor since forests were thought to have been devastated by wildfires.
"It also probably paid to not be picky about what you are eating," since there wasn't much on the menu in the aftermath of the asteroid strike, Field said. Wonderchicken's beak shows no signs of a specialized diet, he said.
Scientists unconnected to the research were enthusiastic.
Kevin Padian, a paleontologist at the University of California, Berkeley, said the fossil provides the best evidence yet of when and how the earliest ancestors of today's birds evolved.
Genetic studies have suggested that those ancestors appeared tens of millions of years earlier than Wonderchicken, he said. But at this point the fossil record shows no support for that, and there's no known fossil that is clearly from this lineage that predates Wonderchicken, he said.
Julia Clarke, a fossil-bird expert at the University of Texas at Austin, said the fossil "has a lot of information that can start to add to our picture of the earliest steps" in the proliferation of living birds species.
Fossils are snapshots, she said, and "right now our photo album has almost nothing in it" from this time period that relates to modern-day birds. "Any new picture is of key importance."
Florida man jailed twice in 2 days for impersonating cop
BUNNELL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is back in jail for impersonating a law enforcement officer just days after he was arrested for the exact same charge, sheriff's officials said.
LeRoy Stotelmyer, 60, was arrested March 11 after investigators got a tip from a toll bridge attendant who showed them video of the man flashing a law enforcement badge twice on March 11 to avoid paying a $2 toll, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
On-duty officers are allowed to cross free of charge, officials said.
A toll booth attendant told investigators that Stotelmyer flashed the silver badge at him, and he in turn showed the man an article about his arrest for impersonating an officer. He said Stotelmyer then put away the badge and paid the toll.
Sheriff Rick Staly said Stotelmyer was arrested March 9 on charges of impersonating an officer and shoplifting. On March 11 he was charged with felony violation of pre-trial release and impersonating an officer. He was being held without bond.
"This guy clearly has not learned his lesson and has no respect for the law," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "Two days after his release and he is already up to his old tricks. We know already that he thinks he can get out of shoplifting and paying tolls with his fake badge."
Jail records didn't list a lawyer for Stotelmyer.