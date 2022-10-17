 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver arrested for operating while intoxicated after waking up, striking Kenosha police squad car

Kenosha police arrested a driver who had been asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle but upon waking up struck the passenger's side of an officer's squad car Monday night.

The crash occurred at about 7:45 p.m. at 75th Street and 39th Avenue, according Sgt. Ryan Alles of the Kenosha Police Department.

"(The officer) went there for a report of some body sleeping behind. When  the officer arrived (the driver) woke up and accelerated and hit our squad  car on the passenger side," said Alles.

No one was in the police vehicle at the time of the crash, he said.

"It was a single cop. He was not in the car when it happened. It was empty, thankfully," he said.

The driver of the offending vehicle was not injured and was taken into custody on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, Alles said.

