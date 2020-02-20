Driver cited in downtown rollover crash

Kenosha police cited the driver of a black 2013 Hyundai Sonata for running a red light at the intersection of 22nd Avenue and 52nd Street, resulting a rollover crash that sent two people to the hospital on Tuesday.

The driver, a 22-year-old Kenosha man, was cited for disregarding the traffic signal, according to a Kenosha Police traffic accident report. Neither he nor his passenger, a 21-year-old Kenosha woman, were injured in the 10:53 a.m. crash.

Injured in the crash was the driver of the second vehicle, a 55-year-old Kenosha woman who was trapped and had to be extricated from her vehicle, a blue 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Paramedics took her to Froedtert Kenosha Hospital where she was treated for a suspected minor injury, according to the report.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

A passenger in her vehicle, a 55-year-old Kenosha man, was also taken to the hospital for a possible injury.

At the time of the crash, the woman suffered two cuts to her head and had pain to her leg. Her passenger had suffered pain to his neck and side, according to the report. Their conditions were not known.