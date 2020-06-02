Driver suffers minor injuries after striking city dump truck

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A woman was taken to a local hospital Tuesday night after she apparently drove her vehicle into a city dump truck parked at the intersection of 56th Street and Sheridan Road.

The woman’s condition wasn’t immediately known following the 8:30 p.m. accident, however, she was at Froedtert South Kenosha Hospital with minor injuries, according to Sgt. Matt Strelow of the Kenosha Police Department.

Police said the woman was apparently “highly intoxicated” and had a head injury following the accident. Her passenger, a 6-year-old child, was not believed to be injured, Strelow said.

He said the woman had been involved in a verbal dispute earlier with a man and had left a downtown restaurant in the vehicle at a high rate of speed before crashing into the truck. The truck, along with other trucks, had been parked to block off access during the demonstration that had taken place at nearby Civic Center Park earlier. A supervisor at the scene, he said, indicated that the accident was not related to the protest.

The accident remains under investigation, and recommendations for charges were pending late Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.