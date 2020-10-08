Drivers injured in two-car collision at Springbrook and Green Bay roads

The drivers of both cars were transported to a local hospital following the 3:19 p.m. crash at the intersection, according to Sgt. Derek Andrews of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department. The drivers’ conditions were not known, however, injuries were not life-threatening, he said. Traffic was rerouted for about an hour.

One vehicle was apparently trying to turn from Springbrook Road onto Green Bay Road while the other was headed south on Green Bay Road when the collision occurred, Andrews said. It was not immediately known which direction the first vehicle was turning; however, the driver was later cited for failure to yield the right of way.