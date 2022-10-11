'Drones for good': Restoration project utilizes technology for nature's benefit

Scientists with KCI Technologies Inc. flew a drone that measured more than 6 feet long from blade-tip to blade-tip over the Meachem Wetland Preserve in Mt. Pleasant Monday afternoon dropping off an unusual payload.

“The news is always full of drones for evil, well here’s a drone for good,” said Dave Giordano, executive director of Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network.

Drone seeding Samantha Loutzenhiser and Hart Davis, with KCI, prepare the drone for takeoff. About six pounds of native-plant seeds were dispersed throughou…

The agricultural device was carrying about six pounds of a mixture of Wisconsin-native seeds, dispersing them throughout the Meachem Wetland preserve as part of long-term restoration work.

Drone shot The use of new technologies such as drones in restoration of wetlands and other areas has been on the rise according to project scientists with KCI.

While the roughly 61-acre preserve had already been seeded in a more traditional manner several years ago by on-the-ground work crews, Giordano said some of the plants hadn’t managed to take hold as well as hoped.

“It hasn’t quite grown how we wanted it to, so we’re inter-seeding to make it more robust,” Giordano said.

Seeds Hart Davis pours a pile of various seeds onto his hands before they are dispensed into a drone to be scientifically dropped from overhead.

The use of new technologies in the restoration field such as drones has been on the rise according to project scientists with KCI.

“It’s definitely taking off,” said Samantha Loutzenhiser. “Pun intended.”

Loutzenhiser said that KCI, which owns the land and has been working on the restoration with Root-Pike WIN, plans to expand the usage of the drone to other restoration projects. She described the Meachem restoration project as “an adventure.”

“Ecological restoration is absolutely my passion, and then to get this technology innovation as well is amazing,” Loutzenhiser said.

The benefits of using the new technology was clear, Giordano said.

“You’re reducing the amount of manpower needed to do the work,” Giordano said. “And you can continually come back with these preprogramed coordinates, if more seeing needed to occur.”

According to Giordano, the Meachem Wetland Preserve is critical to reducing flooding in Kenosha, and is meant to combat the negative effects of traditional farming, which has reduced water-retention in the area.

“The water we can collect before it hits those bigger tributaries is really important,” Giordano said. “The strategy is to slow and absorb that water before it impacts downstream.”

The plant seeds dropped include Fox Sedge, Fowl Manna Grass, Dark Green Bulrush, False Aster, common water horehound, Foxglove Pensternon and Blue Vervain. Giordano said the group hopes to see results within two to three years.

“We work with a lot of contractors, KCI is an innovator, from this technology to using plain old hollow logs as pollinator habitats,” Giordano said.