"It is with bittersweet emotion that Jen Wagner, Owner of Duck Duck Goose Children's Shop, announces her shop will be closing its doors this summer," read a press release Tuesday morning.

The shop is located at 5811 Sixth Ave. in Downtown Kenosha. The business opened in 2011. Due to personal circumstances, Wagner said she is closing the shop.

“I appreciate all of the loyal customers I’ve had over the years. It’s been a privilege serving you and being a part of this wonderful community,” Wagner said.

“I’ve enjoyed meeting so many new friends. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way," she added. Words cannot express the emotions in closing something I put so much love, energy, and time in to. Thank you so much for the wonderful experiences and memories.”

Wagner explained that is not done making memories. She hopes to see everyone at the 10% off storewide closing sale, which is going on now.