Early in-person voting begins in Kenosha County

As early voting gets underway Tuesday, Oct. 20, all eyes are on Wisconsin and Kenosha, which, depending on which way you lean, is either blamed or celebrated for putting President Donald J. Trump in office in 2016.
“You know, we win Wisconsin, we win the whole ball game,” Trump said at a rally in Janesville on Saturday, downplaying news that Joe Biden leads in state and national polls.
In-person absentee voting, also referred to as early voting, begins Tuesday across Kenosha County. The City of Kenosha has both in-person and drive-through options available. Hours of early voting are established by each municipality and generally coincide with regular clerk office hours.
“The municipal clerks are ready to get this election started with the In-Person Absentee voting beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 20,” Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin said Monday. “Voting during in-person absentee is a great option for voters who want to make their vote in person, without the lines at the polls during election day or don’t want to utilize the mail-in absentee ballot process.”
Kenosha County was key in Trump’s win in the state in 2016. It was first time a Republican presidential candidate carried the county since 1972. Trump won Kenosha County by a slim margin of 255 votes, garnering 46.85 percent (36,025) of the nearly 72,000 votes cast to Hillary Rodham Clinton’s 46.52 percent (35,770).
Trump won in all Kenosha County municipalities except the city of Kenosha.
The following shows the 2016 vote breakdown by municipality:
City of Kenosha – 55.78 percent Clinton.
Pleasant Prairie – 52.94 percent Trump.
Somers (village) – 50.27 percent Trump.
Somers (town) – 54.11 percent Trump.
Bristol – 65.1 percent Trump.
Paddock Lake – 59.4 percent Trump.
Silver Lake – 62.85 percent Trump.
Twin Lakes – 59.53 percent Trump.
Brighton – 67.01 percent Trump.
Paris – 62.9 percent Trump.
Randall – 64.13 percent Trump.
Support Local Journalism
Salem – 62.18 percent Trump.
Wheatland – 63.24 percent Trump.
Wisconsin’s turnout in 2016 was about 66 percent of all eligible voters, reported the Wisconsin Elections Commission, the state’s lowest since 1996.
Following the 2016 election, news outlets nationwide reported Kenosha County reaffirmed Wisconsin’s status as a swing state. It was the third time in five presidential elections the state was decided by less than one percentage point.
A bellwether county
Election results show Wisconsin has mostly been “light blue” in the new millennium.
In 2000, Democratic candidate Al Gore carried the state by 0.2 points. In 2004, Wisconsin had the closest presidential margin in the country when Democratic candidate John Kerry won by 0.4 points.
It was in 2008 that Wisconsin started to lean further left and was considered to be a brick in the “blue wall.” Former president Barack Obama won the state by 14 points in 2008 and seven points in 2012. By that point, Wisconsin had voted Democratic in seven consecutive presidential elections.
Kenosha County is being eyed as another battleground within the state in 2020 and is being called a “bellwether” county that could signal where the election is headed.
The civil unrest that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer has become part of a broader national Presidential election issue. Both Trump and Biden made appearances in the city in September — Biden meeting the Blake family and other members of the Black community; Trump touring the Uptown area where businesses were destroyed during riots, calling the violence in the streets “domestic terrorism.”
In the month following the shooting, between Sept. 1 and Oct. 1, the number of registered voters in the county increased by 4,166, outpacing neighboring counties.
This is even more significant given, overall, the number of registered voters in Kenosha County has increased by less than that since 2016, up 3,604 from 2016 to 95,713 so far.
Bachochin said of the estimated Jan. 1, 2020, Kenosha County population of 170,514, approximately 128,473 are of voting age.
No too late to register
While the ability to register to vote online has passed, residents can still register to vote in-person at their respective municipality.
Absentee voting has also been robust in Kenosha County, partly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People have been anxious to cast their votes both by absentee ballot and waiting for the in-person absentee to begin,” Bachochin said. “We have seen this in the number of requests made for absentee ballots. As of today there have been 35,979 ballots sent to voters and 21,280 have already been returned to be counted.”
According to the state Election Commission, 36,160 Kenosha County residents requested an absentee ballot by mail.
To determine where to vote, learn more about voter registration or to track an already requested absentee ballot, visit https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!