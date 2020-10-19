Early in-person voting begins in Kenosha County

A bellwether county

Election results show Wisconsin has mostly been “light blue” in the new millennium.

In 2000, Democratic candidate Al Gore carried the state by 0.2 points. In 2004, Wisconsin had the closest presidential margin in the country when Democratic candidate John Kerry won by 0.4 points.

It was in 2008 that Wisconsin started to lean further left and was considered to be a brick in the “blue wall.” Former president Barack Obama won the state by 14 points in 2008 and seven points in 2012. By that point, Wisconsin had voted Democratic in seven consecutive presidential elections.

Kenosha County is being eyed as another battleground within the state in 2020 and is being called a “bellwether” county that could signal where the election is headed.

The civil unrest that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer has become part of a broader national Presidential election issue. Both Trump and Biden made appearances in the city in September — Biden meeting the Blake family and other members of the Black community; Trump touring the Uptown area where businesses were destroyed during riots, calling the violence in the streets “domestic terrorism.”