Early voting for the April 4 spring election is in full swing after its first official day on Tuesday.

According to City Clerk Michelle Nelson, 104 people voted as of Tuesday afternoon.

"It was a slow start this morning, but it picked up around mid-morning," Nelson said.

Kenosha voters wanting to beat the election day line can vote in room 104 of the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St. on the following dates:

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, March 24, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, March 27, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, March 31, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Valid photo ID for voting includes a Wisconsin driver's license or ID, unexpired Wisconsin driver's license or ID receipt, U.S. passport, U.S. Uniformed Service Military ID and Unexpired U.S. veteran's photo ID. For more examples of acceptable photo ID visit: bringit.wi.gov or myvote.wi.gov

Absentee Ballots

Those wishing to vote by mail can send a request with a copy of their photo ID. Be sure to list your name, address, mailing address (if different) and signature.

Mail your request to City Clerk, 625 52nd Street, Kenosha, WI 53140.

Email your request to elections@kenosha.org.

Fax your request to City Clerk: 262-653-4023.

Visit myvote.wi.gov to request a ballot be sent to you.

The deadline to request a ballot by mail is 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023, unless you are indefinitely confined or in the military. Then the deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Some voters do not need to include a copy of their Photo ID with a request to send a ballot. If you have voted by absentee ballot previously, the City Clerk’s office may have your photo ID on file. If you have difficulty traveling to the polling place due to age, physical illness, infirmity or disability or live in a nursing home or care facility, you do not need to provide a copy of your photo ID to receive an absentee ballot. If you are in the military or live permanently overseas, you do not need to provide a copy of your photo ID to receive an absentee ballot.

All voted ballots must be in the City Clerk's office by 8 p.m. on April 4. Do not drop ballots off at a polling place on election day, and allow enough time for delivery so that the ballot can be counted. The post office recommends mailing it seven days in advance. Ballots may also be shipped via other delivery methods, such as FedEx. Wisconsin law requires that voted ballots be returned by the voter, unless otherwise authorized by law.

If you are in the hospital within seven days before the election, you can designate someone as your agent to bring the ballot to you. The agent then needs to bring the voted ballot back to the City Clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on election day. The deadline to request that is by 5 p.m. on election day

Due to a court ruling, drop boxes will not be used. Do not drop ballots off in drop boxes.

Information and explanations of referendums on the ballots can be found at kenosha.org/departments/city-clerk/elections.

Nelson said she isn't expecting any confusion or snafus in the spring election.

"There should be no confusion," Nelson said. "Everything is pretty much the same as the election last fall."