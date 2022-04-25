 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ALL SAINTS CATHOLIC SCHOOL | THIRD QUARTER HONOR ROLLS

GRADE SIX

First honors

Jocelyn Calero, Nicholas Falk, *Gina Ferraro, *Maria Ferraro, Parker Gemmell, Auriana Gilliland, *Zoe Krause, Kayla Loewen, *Gianna Manjarrez, *Leila Mayew, Chloe Morrone, Molli Piquette, *Emery Pitts, Blake Scheppler, Makena Vignieri, Ella Weidner

Second honors

Evan Arizmendi, Michael Bergeson, Paige Petersen, Evelyn Rodriguez, Jacob Roginski, Breckin VanPelt

GRADE SEVEN

First honors

Emalee Allbee, *Axel Arizmendi, Neala Bradley, Katherine Egan, *Grant Emerson, Erick Guadarrama, *Karla Guadarrama, *Charlotte Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Madlie Kless, Asia Krekling, Lianna Marquez, Robert Mendoza, Alaina Pitts, *Olivia Pokorny, *Madalyn Scheppler, Enzo Serpe, Michael Suokko, *Max Templeton, *Vincio Truong, *Camdaen Vorpagel, Briianna White

Second honors

Colton Brydun, Braxton Danielson, Riley Frank, Brady McGovern

GRADE EIGHT

First honors

Anthony Anoma, *Ava Aschenbrener, *Micailla Loren Balan, Zoe Becker, Maximo Danielson, Connor Denisi, *Aurelia Despin, *Evan Feudner, Andrew Geissman, Peter George, Mackenzie Gray, Matteo Isenberg, Bailee Kleinmark, *Parker Krause, Kamryn Lecce, Gianna Miceli, *Katelyn Nikutin, *Ian Petts, Hailey Rocha, *Vanessa Simmons, *Scott Simonelli, Reagan Stewart, Mykenna Sturino, Enzo Sturycz, *Sarah Sucevich, *Viammy Truong, Elise Wallace, Olivia Zupec

Second honors

Addison Carpenter, Niveen Khoury, Berkley Kuiper, Riley Lowrance, Francesca McLain, Liam O’Driscoll, Blake Reuter, Marlena Wood

*Denotes 4.0 grade point average

Read Across Kenosha March 2 community literacy event

Forest Park Elementary was one of about 40 schools to participate in this year's United Way of Kenosha County's Read Across Kenosha community literacy event held virtually March 2. Students from pre-kindergarten to 5th grade in programs and classrooms across the county, including All Saints Catholic School, Salem Consolidated Grade School, Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, Salem Grade School, St. Joseph Catholic Academy, Westosha Head Start and multiple Kenosha Unified elementary schools were engaged in the coordinated live virtual event via Zoom. In total, 84 educators registered for the live readings with an estimated 2,000 students tuning in, according to Marisa Markowski, resource development manager for the local United Way. Local leaders, businesses and organizations participated via prerecorded or live virtual readings. Guest readers included Beth Ormseth, Kenosha Unified interim superintendent; Unified School Board President Yolanda Adams; Bryan Albrecht, CEO and president of Gateway Technical College; Zina Haywood, Gateway executive vice president and provost, among others. A total of 17 readers participated.

