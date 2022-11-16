College and resource fair to return to UW-Parkside Saturday following two-year hiatus

SOMERS — The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, in partnership with the Kenosha and Racine Unified school districts, presents the PowerUp College and Resource Fair at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The fair, which will be held on the campus at 900 Wood Road, is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The resource fair exposes high school juniors, seniors and their families to area colleges and universities and teaches them about financial resources that can help make college a reality, according to organizers.

Students will have the unique opportunity to meet, network and discuss future goals with college and university representatives from the region. The fair is open to minority and low- to moderate-income juniors and seniors who attend schools in the Kenosha Unified School District, Racine Unified School District, St. Joseph Catholic Academy or Christian Life School.

Workshop topics include: Financial Literacy: Financial Preparation for College and Beyond; Get on the Path: College and Career Readiness and HBCU College Tour Presentation; and many others. In addition, former Mahone Fund scholarship recipients will share their personal success stories and speak to the benefits of the Fund’s Career Exploration Organization mentoring program.

The PowerUp College and Resource Fair started at Lincoln Middle School in 2011 and has expanded to give parents and students more post-secondary educational opportunities to pursue.

Visit mahonefund.org to register, or to obtain additional college fair or vendor registration information. For more information, contact Tim Mahone at ttmahone@gmail.com or Sabrina Morgan at 262-564-2362 or morgans@gtc.edu.

“We are thrilled that the PowerUp College and Resource Fair is returning this year,” said Kenosha Unified Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Weiss. “This partnership brings many excellent resources together in one place for busy families in Kenosha and Racine, which makes planning for the future less intimidating and more exciting for students and parents alike.”

“The opportunity for students and their families to visit with college and university representatives and learn about financial resources right in one place is so beneficial,” said Racine Unified Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien. “I hope many of our students will take advantage, come out to PowerUp and see what doors open up for them toward a bright future beyond high school.”

PowerUp Coordinator Sabrina Morgan added, “We are super excited to return back to an in-person format. The Mahone Fund's Career Exploration Organization (CEO) mentoring program is committed to opening up accessible opportunities for college and career readiness. It’s important to engage the parents and students and help them explore and navigate these life changing decisions. The PowerUp College and Resource fair serves as the opportunity to kick off our CEO College scholarship season.”