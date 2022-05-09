Education Foundation of Kenosha announces nearly $20,000 in scholarship awards

The Education Foundation of Kenosha has announced its 2022 scholarship winners, giving out nearly $20,000 to local students.
Recipients include:
- Noelle Naylor Memorial Scholarship: Madison Bomkamp, Indian Trail High School & Academy, $1,000.
- EFK Scholarship (Education Majors): Ashley Rosonna Springer, Tremper High Schol, $1,500, (renewable for four years).
- Peter Ploskee, Sr. Memorial Scholarship: Madison Bomkamp, Indian Trail High School & Academy, $2,000, (renewable for four years)
- Victoria Jones Memorial Scholarship: Ja’mees Hudson-Jones, LakeView Academy, $500.
- Harry & LaVerne Brookhouse Scholarship: Isabella Williams, Bradford High School, $2,000.
- Mary Zicarelli Memorial Scholarship: Samuel Arnold, Bradford High School, $1,500 (renewable for four years).
- EFK Scholarship (All Majors): Lily Peterson, Indian Trail High School & Academy, $1,500 (renewable for four years).
- Adam Gundlach Memorial Scholarship: Amiya Moore, Harborside Academy, $1,000. Tiffany Villalobos, Indian Trail Academy, $1,000.
- Emma Nepper Scholarship: Tiffany Villalobos, Indian Trail High School & Academy, $1000.
- Tremper Athletic Booster Club: Ryan Whynott, Tremper High School, $500. Anna Hamm, Tremper High School, $500.
- Don Hoferitza Memorial Scholarship: Isabella Williams, Bradford High School, $2,500.
- Olivia MacKay College Study Abroad: Andrew Del Real, Indian Trail High School & Academy, $1,000.
- Buzz Englund Memorial Scholarship-Tremper; Henry Lewis, Tremper High School, $1,000.
- Buzz Englund Memorial Scholarship-Bradford: Alec Schabowsky, Bradford High School, $1,000.
- Elizabeth Joy Mundy Memorial Scholarship: Amiya Moore, Harborside Academy, $500.