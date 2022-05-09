Kenosha County area school, college achievements listed

UW-Eau Claire

Tyler Jeffries of Kenosha received a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science in January from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire during winter graduation.

Kohl Foundation

The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation has recognized a number of teachers, principals and schools in the Kenosha County area, and awarded a number of scholarships to area students. Named from the area have been:

Initiative Scholars ($10,000 scholarship): Jose Argueta of Waukegan, who attends Shoreland Lutheran High School in Kenosha; Debora Motta of Kenosha, who attends Harborside Academy in Kenosha; and Dani Harlow of Racine, who attends the REAL School in Sturtevant.

Excellence Scholar ($10,000 scholarship): Summer Peterson of Burlington, who attends Catholic Center High School, Burlington.

Teacher Fellows ($6,000 awards): Adam Beyer of Racine, who teaches at Racine Alternative Learning; and Matt Nie of Burlington, who teaches at Burlington High School; Penny Yanke of Burlington, who teaches at Burlington High School.

Principal Leadership ($6,000 award): Laura Shanahan of Elm Grove, from Lakeview Elementary in Wind Lake; and Curt Shircel of Racine, from the REAL School, Sturtevant.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0