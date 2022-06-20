Kenosha County area school, college achievements listed

Clark University

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Two students from Salem Lakes have graduated with honors from Clark University: Emma Gratz, bachelor of arts degree in business administration, summa cum laude; and Lydia Gratz, bachelor of arts degree in business administration, magna cum laude.

Local graduate

Chloe Alexandra Mueller, of Kenosha, graduated on May 1, summa cum laude, with a Bachelor of Communication & Information degree with a major in Digital Media Production , and a Bachelor of Social Science and Public Policy degree with a major in International Affairs with a concentration in Spanish. She is a 2018 graduate of Bradford High School.

AAUW award

Hansel Lugo of Bradford High School received the Educational Equity/Diversity Award on May 19 from the Kenosha Branch of AAUW. Lugo was recognized for working tirelessly to plan a successful Hispanic Heritage event in October 2021, which highlighted many cultural contributions Hispanics have made to Kenosha County. Each year since 1995 the Kenosha Branch of AAUW has give recognition to outstanding classroom programs and educators that encourage and exemplify educational excellence and educational equity in Kenosha County schools.

College of the Holy Cross

WORCESTER, Mass. — John McTernan of Kenosha graduated with a bachelor of arts degree from the College of the Holy Cross.

Joseph Nepomuceno of Twin Lakes was named to the College of the Holy Cross’ dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.

Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — The following students were named to Iowa State University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester: Trinity Gilbert, Kelsey Henderson, Tessa Pooley, Claire Schendl, all of Kenosha; Kyle Krellwitz and Grace Mutungi, of Pleasant Prairie; Garrett Edmonds of Salem Lakes; Samuel Hardesty, of Silver Lake; and Sarah Hinrichs of Trevor.

Lutheran College

MILWAUKEE — The following students were named to Lutheran College’s dean’s list doe receiving a grade point average of 3.6 or higher during the spring 2022 semester: Megan Lejcar of Bristol; Caelab Caretta and Julia Faught of Burlington; Rachel Werner, Shahbeg Singh, Robert Jenewein and Hannah Messersmith and Alecia Neumann, all of Kenosha; and Sofia Luxem of Union Grove.

Luther College

DECORAH, Iowa — McKinley Leinweber of Union Grove was named to Luther College’s dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the spring 2022 semester.

MSOE

MILWAUKEE — The following students were named to Milwaukee School of Engineering’s honors list for receiving a grade point average of 3.2 or higher during the spring 2022 semester: Ian Bar-Din, Juan Sandoval of Kenosha; Mikelle Miles, of Salem Lakes; Joshua Peterson, of Silver Lake; Erik Barron of Trevor; and Andrew Fritchen of Union Grove.

Ripon College

RIPON — Levi Keen of Twin Lakes received the Ripon College Mathematics and Computer Science Award.

University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The following students were named to University of Alabama’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester: Madison LeRoy of Bristol; Maria Grenyo and Katherine Riese of Kenosha; Katherine Hamm and Evan Kresse of Pleasant Prairie; and Shane Vacala of Twin Lakes

University of Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Mason Cummings of Silver Lake was named to the University of Dubuque’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.

University of Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The following students were named to University of Iowa’s dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the spring 2022 semester: Jacinta Petersen of Bristol; Julia Kryca, Madison Kushner and George Zeller of Kenosha; and Katherine Kositzke of Pleasant Prairie.

The following students graduated with degrees from the University of Iowa: Kendall Reid, of Burlington, certificate in entrepreneurial management; George Zeller of Kenosha, bachelor of science degree in human physiology; Katherine Kositzke, of Pleasant Prairie, certificate in entrepreneurial management; and Richard Fox of Trevor, bachelor of arts degree in communication studies.

UW-Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT — The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s honors list for the spring 2022 semester (listed by hometown): Highest

Honors (3.9-4.0 GPA)

KENOSHA: David Kollman and Naomi Sanchez-Nava

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Mitchel Hudrick, Andrew Rasch, Joshua Schulz and Amber Smith .

. TWIN LAKES: Victoria Livingston.

High Honors (3.75-3.89 GPA)

KENOSHA: Bryn Aehlich, Chloe Carrillo, Emmie Cibrario.

Honors (3.5-3.74 GPA)

KENOSHA: Veronica Corwin, Drake Ludvigsen, Samuel Powell, Hannah Ramos, Isaac Sens.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: J oseph Ilada, Madelyn Parmentier .

. SILVER LAKE: Julia Hickey.

UW-Stout

MENOMONIE — Cody Gentz of Kenosha won the Outstanding Student Leader of the Year award at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

The following students were named to the UW-Stout’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester:

KENOSHA: Lizzie Barber, Nicholas Constantine, Katie Kaplan, Matthew Korte, Rachel Maddox, Brianna Warren.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Ava McHugh, Ethan Myers. SALEM: Alyssa Meyer, Jessa Sheen.

UW-Superior

SUPERIOR — Courtney Weiss of Kenosha and Rebecca Pinnow of Silver Lake were named to the University of Wisconsin-Superior’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.

UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER — Zach Campbell of Burlington is one of four University of Wisconsin-Whitewater baseball players to be selected as All-Region Nine honorees for his performance during the 2022 season

