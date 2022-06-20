Kenosha County area school, college achievements listed

Clark University
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Two students from Salem Lakes have graduated with honors from Clark University: Emma Gratz, bachelor of arts degree in business administration, summa cum laude; and Lydia Gratz, bachelor of arts degree in business administration, magna cum laude.
Local graduate
Chloe Alexandra Mueller, of Kenosha, graduated on May 1, summa cum laude, with a Bachelor of Communication & Information degree with a major in Digital Media Production , and a Bachelor of Social Science and Public Policy degree with a major in International Affairs with a concentration in Spanish. She is a 2018 graduate of Bradford High School.
AAUW award
Hansel Lugo of Bradford High School received the Educational Equity/Diversity Award on May 19 from the Kenosha Branch of AAUW. Lugo was recognized for working tirelessly to plan a successful Hispanic Heritage event in October 2021, which highlighted many cultural contributions Hispanics have made to Kenosha County. Each year since 1995 the Kenosha Branch of AAUW has give recognition to outstanding classroom programs and educators that encourage and exemplify educational excellence and educational equity in Kenosha County schools.
People are also reading…
College of the Holy Cross
WORCESTER, Mass. — John McTernan of Kenosha graduated with a bachelor of arts degree from the College of the Holy Cross.
Joseph Nepomuceno of Twin Lakes was named to the College of the Holy Cross’ dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.
Iowa State
AMES, Iowa — The following students were named to Iowa State University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester: Trinity Gilbert, Kelsey Henderson, Tessa Pooley, Claire Schendl, all of Kenosha; Kyle Krellwitz and Grace Mutungi, of Pleasant Prairie; Garrett Edmonds of Salem Lakes; Samuel Hardesty, of Silver Lake; and Sarah Hinrichs of Trevor.
Lutheran College
MILWAUKEE — The following students were named to Lutheran College’s dean’s list doe receiving a grade point average of 3.6 or higher during the spring 2022 semester: Megan Lejcar of Bristol; Caelab Caretta and Julia Faught of Burlington; Rachel Werner, Shahbeg Singh, Robert Jenewein and Hannah Messersmith and Alecia Neumann, all of Kenosha; and Sofia Luxem of Union Grove.
Luther College
DECORAH, Iowa — McKinley Leinweber of Union Grove was named to Luther College’s dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the spring 2022 semester.
MSOE
MILWAUKEE — The following students were named to Milwaukee School of Engineering’s honors list for receiving a grade point average of 3.2 or higher during the spring 2022 semester: Ian Bar-Din, Juan Sandoval of Kenosha; Mikelle Miles, of Salem Lakes; Joshua Peterson, of Silver Lake; Erik Barron of Trevor; and Andrew Fritchen of Union Grove.
Ripon College
RIPON — Levi Keen of Twin Lakes received the Ripon College Mathematics and Computer Science Award.
University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The following students were named to University of Alabama’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester: Madison LeRoy of Bristol; Maria Grenyo and Katherine Riese of Kenosha; Katherine Hamm and Evan Kresse of Pleasant Prairie; and Shane Vacala of Twin Lakes
University of Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Mason Cummings of Silver Lake was named to the University of Dubuque’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.
University of Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The following students were named to University of Iowa’s dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the spring 2022 semester: Jacinta Petersen of Bristol; Julia Kryca, Madison Kushner and George Zeller of Kenosha; and Katherine Kositzke of Pleasant Prairie.
The following students graduated with degrees from the University of Iowa: Kendall Reid, of Burlington, certificate in entrepreneurial management; George Zeller of Kenosha, bachelor of science degree in human physiology; Katherine Kositzke, of Pleasant Prairie, certificate in entrepreneurial management; and Richard Fox of Trevor, bachelor of arts degree in communication studies.
UW-Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT — The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s honors list for the spring 2022 semester (listed by hometown): Highest
Honors (3.9-4.0 GPA)
- KENOSHA: David Kollman and Naomi Sanchez-Nava
- PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Mitchel Hudrick, Andrew Rasch, Joshua Schulz and Amber Smith.
- TWIN LAKES: Victoria Livingston.
High Honors (3.75-3.89 GPA)
- KENOSHA: Bryn Aehlich, Chloe Carrillo, Emmie Cibrario.
Honors (3.5-3.74 GPA)
- KENOSHA: Veronica Corwin, Drake Ludvigsen, Samuel Powell, Hannah Ramos, Isaac Sens.
- PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Joseph Ilada, Madelyn Parmentier.
- SILVER LAKE: Julia Hickey.
UW-Stout
MENOMONIE — Cody Gentz of Kenosha won the Outstanding Student Leader of the Year award at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
The following students were named to the UW-Stout’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester:
- KENOSHA: Lizzie Barber, Nicholas Constantine, Katie Kaplan, Matthew Korte, Rachel Maddox, Brianna Warren.
- PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Ava McHugh, Ethan Myers. SALEM: Alyssa Meyer, Jessa Sheen.
UW-Superior
SUPERIOR — Courtney Weiss of Kenosha and Rebecca Pinnow of Silver Lake were named to the University of Wisconsin-Superior’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.
UW-Whitewater
WHITEWATER — Zach Campbell of Burlington is one of four University of Wisconsin-Whitewater baseball players to be selected as All-Region Nine honorees for his performance during the 2022 season
With Camp Randall Stadium renovations taking shape, check out the progress so far
Camp Randall - Nov. 29, 2021
Significant demo taking place in the Camp Randall South End Zone this morning. #CRFuture #LetsGetErrDone pic.twitter.com/ywNS3m7AtO— Jason King (@uwkinger) November 29, 2021
Camp Randal - Dec. 3, 2021
Amazing the progress that was made in this first full week of work. #CRFuture #LetsGetErrDone pic.twitter.com/IxM7IwkPiL— Jason King (@uwkinger) December 3, 2021
Camp Randall - Dec. 23, 2021
It's coming along! #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/zCsRaEkaOa— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 23, 2021
Camp Randall - Jan. 19
How it started ➡️ How it's going— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) January 19, 2022
This place is going to be really special when it's done ... if you're interested in being there in the first season ... Click here ⤵️https://t.co/gydd4uVFTe pic.twitter.com/XFFEbRsOYn
Camp Randall - Feb. 9
Camp Randall - March 4
#LightUpForLars ♥️ pic.twitter.com/1P7bfybeug— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) March 5, 2022
Camp Randall - May 12
Construction 📸— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) May 12, 2022
Interested? Learn more about our new premium seating at Camp Randall in the link below.
🔗 https://t.co/jWX86umKBk pic.twitter.com/hXAJO2xz8v
Camp Randall - June 3
You can really start to #CRFuture now! 🏗🚧🔨— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) June 3, 2022
Sign up now for more info on how you can enjoy the benefits this fall: https://t.co/FO53B8wYRX pic.twitter.com/T1ZCb6kWGj
Camp Randall - June 14
It’s coming together! #RBU #OnWisconsin #FAMILY pic.twitter.com/N3vZOY19gE— Al Johnson (@Coach_AlJohnson) June 14, 2022
Camp Randall - June 15
80 Days/Tweets til Opener. As a frosh backup, Jack Sanborn had 7 tackles at ILB. The following season, he took over as a starter and had ‘80’ stops. Will history repeat itself at the position? Jordan Turner had 6 tackles (24 snaps on defense) in ‘21. But looms as a starter in ‘22 pic.twitter.com/wCXJotEAtQ— Mike Lucas (@LucasAtLarge) June 15, 2022
Camp Randall - June 6, 2022
June 20, 2022