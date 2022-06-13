Kenosha County area school, college achievements listed

Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. — Haley Riordan of Bristol was named to Georgia Southern University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.

Monmouth College

MONMOUTH, Ill. — Rebecca Merletti of Kenosha graduated with a major in public relations from Monmouth College.

Nazareth College

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sophia Matteucci of Kenosha was named to Nazareth College’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.

Nebraska Wesleyan

LINCOLN, Neb. — Colin Swanson of Kenosha graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University with a bachelor of fine arts degree in theatre studies.

Olivet Nazarene

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — The following students were named to Olivet Nazarene University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester (listed by hometown):

KENOSHA: Katie Engle.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Nathan Gonzalez, Rebekah Kruger, Carolyn Richards.

SALEM: Rebecca Bell.

TREVOR: Austin Eifert.

Saint Mary’s College

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Alexandria Gulotta and Elizabeth Medina of Kenosha were named to Saint Mary’s College’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.6 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.

South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Kevin Brenner of Silver Lake was named to South Dakota State University’s dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.

University of Mississippi

UNIVERSITY, Miss. — Lauralei Palmer of Kenosha was named to the University of Mississippi’s dean’s honor roll for receiving a grade point average between 3.5-3.74 during the spring 2022 semester.

Winona State University

WINONA, Minn. — Kayla Kerkman of Burlington graduated with a bachelor of science degree in nursing, summa cum laude from Winona State University.

The following Kenosha County area students were named to Winona State University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester (listed by hometown)

BURLINGTON: Casey Christiansen, Ty Johnson, Kayla Kerkman.

KENOSHA: Olivia Prondzinski.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Ethan Ficker, Kyle Hendrix.

TREVOR: Kevin Keating.

Southern New Hampshire

Brianna Castanuela, Monab Qadri-Espinosa and Kathryn Murakami, all of Kenosha, have been named to the winter 2022 academic Dean’s List by Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H.

Carson-Newman

McKenna Hall of Bristol has been named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tenn. to make the list, studetns had to earn at grade point average of at least 3.5 while taking 12 or more credit hours.

Wisconsin Lutheran

MILWAUKEE — Four students from Kenosha graduated in May from Wisconsin Lutheran College, including:

Mariano Tenuta, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication. He is a graduate of Indian Trail Academy.

with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication. He is a graduate of Indian Trail Academy. Jared Landreman , who graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry. He is a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School.

, who graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry. He is a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School. Hannah Messersmith, who graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Anthropology. She is a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School.

Rachel Werner, with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. She is a graduate of Harborside Academy.

University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Three Kenosha County students graduated in May from the University of Alabama, including:

Evan Bauerschmidt of Pleasant Prairie, with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

of Pleasant Prairie, with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration. Evan Kresse of Pleasant Prairie, with a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering.

of Pleasant Prairie, with a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering. Madison LeRoy of Bristol, with a Bachelor of Arts.

Lawrence Tech

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Allison Clark from Twin Lakes has been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the Spring 2022 semester at Lawrence Technological University. She is majoring in Architecture. To be named to the honor roll a student must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.

Ripon College

RIPON — Riley Pella of Burlington graduated May 16 from Ripon College. She majored in Politics and Government and minored in Business Management.

Northern Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. — Amelia Lazuk of Bristol has been named to the dean’s list for the winter 2022 semester at Northern Michigan Univesity, with a grade point average of 4.0

Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — The following Kenosha County area students graduated in May from Iowa State University (listed by hometown, with degrees and honors):

Hannah Fugate of Bristol, Bachelor of Science in Animal Ecology, Cum Laude.

of Bristol, Bachelor of Science in Animal Ecology, Cum Laude. Sydney Rigert of Kansasville, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science, Summa Cum Laude.

of Kansasville, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science, Summa Cum Laude. Luis Camacho III of Kenosha, Doctor of Philosophy in Organic Chemistry.

of Kenosha, Doctor of Philosophy in Organic Chemistry. Alexandra Finaldi of Kenosha, Bachelor of Arts,in Political Science.

of Kenosha, Bachelor of Arts,in Political Science. Claire Schendl, of Kenosha Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Education Secondary, Cum Laude.

