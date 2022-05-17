Kenosha County area school, college achievements listed

UW-Whitewater

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has recognized several Kenosha County area students as 2021-22 Chancellor’s Scholar-Athletes. Among those named were: Madalyn Bigelow of Kenosha, in both volleyball and women’s tennis; Elizabeth Klein of Burlington, in both volleyball and women’s soccer; Courtney Oomens of Lake Geneva, in women’s basketball; Sam Knap of Antioch, Ill., in bowling; Caitlin Mertins of Racine, in bowling; and Marc Gillespie of Antioch, in men’s cross country/track and field.

Zach Campbell of Burlington hs been recognized for earning All-District honors as a member of the baseball team at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He was named to the first-team Academic All-District team by the College Sports Information Directors of America for the 2021-22 year. he has a 3.78 grade point average on a 4. scale and is majoring in accounting and general management. He has also served as a volunteer youth coach in both Whitewater and in Burlington.

Minnesota State

Doran Domash of Kenosha graduated May 6 with a bachelor of science degree in sports management from Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minn.

University of the Cumberlands

Ashley Sobocinski of Pleasant Prairie is a spring 2022 graduate of the University of the Cumberlands in Willimsburg, Ky. She earned a bachelor of arts degree in biology.

Columbia College

Ashley Hayner of Bristol has been named to the spring 2022 semester academic dean’s list at Columbia College in Columbia, Mo. To be named to the dean’s list, students must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4-point scale. Hayner attended high school in Lake County, Ill.

Concordia-Nebraska

Emily Rasmussen of Mount Pleasant has been recognized for outstanding academic achievement at Concordia University-Nebraska in Seward, Neb.. She was recognized by Concordia’s College of Arts in Sciences in Natural and Comupter Science, during a commencement honors dinner on May 6.

Compeer awards

Megan LaRose and Michael Schaal, both of Burlington, have each been named recipients of $1,500 educational scholarships from the Compeer Financial fund for Rural America, the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial in Sun Prairie, Wis. The students were chosen based on their academic achievement, essay writing and involvement in agricultural and community organizations. They are among 123 scholarship recipients named this year in Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota.

