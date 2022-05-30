 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha County area school, college achievements listed

  • Terry Flores

Southern New Hampshire

Brianna Castanuela, Monab Qadri-Espinosa and Kathryn Murakami, all of Kenosha, have been named to the winter 2022 academic Dean’s List by Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H.

Carson-Newman

McKenna Hall of Bristol has been named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tenn. to make the list, studetns had to earn at grade point average of at least 3.5 while taking 12 or more credit hours.

