Kenosha County area school, college achievements listed

Benedictine College

Joseph Maurer of Pleasant Prairie has been named to the spring semester Dean’s List at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan. Full-time students must have at least 12 credit hours and a grade point average of 3.5 to make the list.

University of Minnesota

Tyler Kawka of Kenosha, graduated on Dec. 20, 2021, from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with distinction for a cumulative GPA above 3.75.

St. Norbert College

Eight students from Kenosha County graduated Sunday, May 15, from St. Norbert College in De Pere. Graduates included (with degrees and honors listed): Kira Caldwell of Kenosha, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Evan Cholak of Kenosha, Bachelor of Business Administration; Avery Cottrill of Kenosha, Bachelor of Arts; Katie Neu of Kenosha, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Peter Hantke of Pleasant Prairie, Bachelor of Business Administration; John Hodge of Pleasant Prairie, Bachelor of Business Administration; Maria Schneider of Pleasant Prairie, Bachelor of Business Administration; and Rebecca Glassen of Salem, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude.

Several Kenosha County area students have been named to the 2022 spring semester Dean’s List at St. Norbert College in Du Pere. A minimum of 3.5 grade point average is required. Named were (listed by hometown): Kiara Caldwell, Katie Neu, Amy Walther and Easen Wember, all of Kenosha; Maria Schneider of Pleasant Prairie; and Sarah Pohjola of Trevor.

Belmont University

Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., has named the following students to the academic Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester: Laura Shoopman of Salem; Kourney Ellis of Kenosha; and Emma Irbe of Pleasant Prairie.

Western Tech

Zachary Lamberson, of Silver Lake, graduated at the end of the spring 2022 term from Western Technical College in La Crosse from the Building Science & Energy Management program.

Nazareth College

Sophia Matteucci of Kenosha graduated Magna Cum Laude from Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y., on May 14 with a bachelor’s degree in Musical Theatre and a minor in Communication and Media.

Concordia Nebraska

Concordia University in Seward, Neb., recently named Emily Rasmussen from Mount Pleasant to the Spring 2022 academic honors list. Students who earn a 3.90 GPA or higher while also completing at least 12 credit hours qualify for the honors list.

UW-Whitewater

Zach Campbell, a native of Burlington, and graduate of Burlington High School, is a member of the 2022 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater baseball team, which will make its 14th straight appearance in the NCAA Division III Tournament and host the four-team Whitewater Regional. Campbell, a senior at UW-Whitewater, is majoring in accounting & general management.

Southern New Hampshire

Brianna Castanuela, Monab Qadri-Espinosa and Kathryn Murakami, all of Kenosha, have been named to the winter 2022 academic Dean’s List by Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H.

Carson-Newman

McKenna Hall of Bristol has been named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tenn. to make the list, studetns had to earn at grade point average of at least 3.5 while taking 12 or more credit hours.

