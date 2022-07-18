Kenosha County area students earn academic honors, graduate

SOUTH BEND, Ind. —
Elizabeth L. VanKammen of Kenosha has been named to the dean’s list in the University of Notre Dame’s College of Arts and Letters for outstanding scholarship during the Spring 2022 semester. Students who achieve dean’s honors at Notre Dame represent the top 30 percent of students in their college. Joshua Grimaldi has been named to the fourth quarter honor roll at the Kenosha Unified School District’s Phoenix Project School, posting straight A’s.
Chloe Alexandra Mueller, of Kenosha, graduated on May 1 from Florida State University, summa cum laude, with a Bachelor of Communication & Information degree with a major in Digital Media Production , and a Bachelor of Social Science and Public Policy degree with a major in International Affairs with a concentration in Spanish. She is a 2018 graduate of Bradford High School.
OSHKOSH — The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh’s honor roll (grade point average between 3.3 and 3.74) for the spring 2022 semester:
KENOSHA:
Savion Bebo, Jelani Lawson, Harry Orth, Sarah Reuter, Emma Smith, Bailey Tomczak, Jasmine Washington, Maya Weyker.
TREVOR:
Alexandria Carey, Isabelle Skalecki.
TWIN LAKES:
Madeline Hershelman, Jenna Stohr, Kaitlyn Morris. Dean’s List (3.75-4.0 GPA)
KENOSHA:
Bailey Laird, Sophia Marquez.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE:
Isabelle Adams, Shelby Alexander, Ryan Dolnik, Cory Sparks.
TREVOR:
Haley Hassett, Julia Shurtleff.
TWIN LAKES:
Hailey Gallo, Kira Mackay.
PLATTEVILLE — The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s dean’s list and chancellor’s list for outstanding academic performance during the spring 2022 semester:
Dean’s List (3.5-3.99 GPA)
KENOSHA:
Jacob Bakich, Gene Cruz, Trevor Galligan, Nathan Glinski, Abby Goodhall, Zachary Johnson, Kadie Kraabel, Drew Pacetti.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE:
Clara Adams, Sophia Adams, Jake Dutter, Ben Haigh, Emily Ueberfluss.
SALEM:
Ethan Chyla, Jacob Seward.
TWIN LAKES:
Tyler Wilson, Kimmy Zender. Chancellor’s List (4.0 GPA)
KENOSHA:
Jacob Bakich, Abby Goodhall, Kadie Kraabel.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE:
Clara Adams.
SALEM:
Ethan Chyla, Jacob Seward.
MADISON —
Jacob Bruns of Pleasant Prairie and Adam Cairo of Kenosha were named to Edgewood College’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.
OXFORD, Ohio —
Tyler Andrews of Salem was named to Miami University’s dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the spring 2022 semester.
ASHLAND —
Alison Hart of Trevor graduated from Northland College with a bachelor of science degree in biology and natural resources — fisheries and wildlife ecology.
TAMPA, Fla. —
Arianna Karow of Twin Lakes has been named to the University of Tampa’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.75 or higher during the spring 2022 semester. University of Tennessee, Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. —
Kristin Moore of Kenosha graduated with a master of science degree in social work from the University of Tennessee Knoxville.
FAYETTE, Iowa —
Angelique Ortiz and Jacob Seeger of Kenosha were named to Upper Iowa University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester. Western Carolina University
CULLOWHEE, N.C. —
Megann Holst of Salem was named to Western Carolina University’s chancellor’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.8 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.
How teacher shortages are affecting K-12 schools across the country
Teacher burnout is leading to more resignations
Educators have long felt the pressure of heavy workloads, low wages, and lack of resources to perform their jobs effectively. This burden increased over the last few years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
HeyTutor outlined five ways these pandemic-related teacher shortages are affecting K-12 schools across the U.S.
Burnout is affecting teachers like never before. In January 2022, a
poll of National Education Association members showed more than half of educators surveyed were likely to retire or leave the job early because of the pandemic. That’s nearly twice the number that reported feeling the same way in July 2020.
According to
data from the National Center for Education Statistics, 44% of public schools reported teacher vacancies and 49% reported other staffing vacancies as of January 2022. In non-teaching roles, custodial positions had the most vacancies, followed by transportation and nutrition. Over half of open positions were due to resignations. Three out of five schools cited the pandemic as a contributing factor to this increase.
Read on to learn how increased educator vacancies have impacted both teachers and students.
Jon Cherry // Getty Images
1. Larger class sizes
Teacher shortages have caused class sizes to grow during the pandemic—but larger class sizes also contribute to educator burnout, which then leads to even more teachers leaving their positions.
More students in a class can mean more work for teachers to grade, less time to provide individual attention, and higher stress levels. In a
January 2022 survey, 3 in 5 members of the Maryland State Education Association reported they would be more likely to continue teaching if class sizes were smaller.
Larger class sizes also negatively impact students. The American Federation of Teachers advocates for the
benefits of smaller class sizes—more individualized instruction, higher academic performance, and fewer behavioral problems.
Jon Cherry // Getty Images
2. Additional responsibilities for teachers
When teacher shortages occur, extra work is placed on each educator to help compensate for missing staff. Add in the unique circumstances of the pandemic and it is easy to see how educators have become overwhelmed with additional responsibilities over the past few years.
A
May 2021 survey of 493 K-12 public school staff reported 2 in 5 teachers were working more hours than before the pandemic. Teaching online requires extra responsibilities related to technology, as well as additional effort to maintain consistent communication with students and their families. Upon returning to teach face-to-face, social distancing requirements and sanitizing classrooms have contributed to increased teacher workloads.
PAUL RATJE/AFP // Getty Images
3. Fewer extracurricular activities
Extracurricular activities are crucial for the growth and development of school-age children—physically, emotionally, and socially. During the pandemic, access to these activities has decreased sharply across the country.
One example is the National FFA Organization (formerly known as the Future Farmers of America), a student organization that prepares youth for careers in agriculture. In May 2022, a high number of
openings in agricultural teacher positions were reported across states from Illinois to Texas.
Sports teams, arts programs, and after-school clubs have been forced to meet virtually, if at all.
Dartmouth Health notes this lack of social interaction has particularly affected adolescents, with increasing rates of depression and anxiety.
Canva
4. Lower student achievement
Perhaps the most concerning repercussion of teacher shortages is a decline in students’ academic achievement. In a January 2022
study published by the Annenberg Institute at Brown University, test scores of 5.4 million third to eighth graders showed changes during the pandemic. Both reading and math scores dropped significantly. For elementary-age students, gaps in achievement between high and low-poverty schools were 15-20% wider in reading and math than those pre-pandemic.
An April 2022
article published by McKinsey & Company estimates students in North America are 4 months behind in their learning. Working to address teacher shortages and get students back on track is going to be a time-consuming and costly process.
PAUL RATJE/AFP // Getty Images
5. Limited specialized programs
During the pandemic, teacher shortages have impacted specialized school programs just as much as standard classes. The U.S. Secretary of Education has issued a call to action to address vacancies in areas like bilingual Spanish-English education; science, math, and technology programs; and career and technical tracks.
The
National Center for Education Statistics reported special education had the most teacher vacancies as of January 2022, with nearly half (45%) of schools reporting open positions. Some school districts have been forced to cut students from special education programs—like the Extended School Year program in Buffalo—due to a lack of staffing. Teacher shortages in these specialized programs affect some of the most high-need and vulnerable students at a time that is already difficult for youth and families.
This story originally appeared on HeyTutor and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post // Getty Images
