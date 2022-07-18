Kenosha County area students earn academic honors, graduate

Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Elizabeth L. VanKammen of Kenosha has been named to the dean’s list in the University of Notre Dame’s College of Arts and Letters for outstanding scholarship during the Spring 2022 semester. Students who achieve dean’s honors at Notre Dame represent the top 30 percent of students in their college.

Phoenix Project

Joshua Grimaldi has been named to the fourth quarter honor roll at the Kenosha Unified School District’s Phoenix Project School, posting straight A’s.

Florida State

Chloe Alexandra Mueller, of Kenosha, graduated on May 1 from Florida State University, summa cum laude, with a Bachelor of Communication & Information degree with a major in Digital Media Production , and a Bachelor of Social Science and Public Policy degree with a major in International Affairs with a concentration in Spanish. She is a 2018 graduate of Bradford High School.

UW-Oshkosh

OSHKOSH — The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh’s honor roll (grade point average between 3.3 and 3.74) for the spring 2022 semester:

KENOSHA: Savion Bebo, Jelani Lawson, Harry Orth, Sarah Reuter, Emma Smith, Bailey Tomczak, Jasmine Washington, Maya Weyker.

SALEM: Riese Mosback.

TREVOR: Alexandria Carey, Isabelle Skalecki.

TWIN LAKES: Madeline Hershelman, Jenna Stohr, Kaitlyn Morris. Dean’s List (3.75-4.0 GPA)

KENOSHA: Bailey Laird, Sophia Marquez.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Isabelle Adams, Shelby Alexander, Ryan Dolnik, Cory Sparks.

TREVOR: Haley Hassett, Julia Shurtleff.

TWIN LAKES: Hailey Gallo, Kira Mackay.

UW-Platteville

PLATTEVILLE — The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s dean’s list and chancellor’s list for outstanding academic performance during the spring 2022 semester:

Dean’s List (3.5-3.99 GPA)

KENOSHA: Jacob Bakich, Gene Cruz, Trevor Galligan, Nathan Glinski, Abby Goodhall, Zachary Johnson, Kadie Kraabel, Drew Pacetti.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Clara Adams, Sophia Adams, Jake Dutter, Ben Haigh, Emily Ueberfluss.

SALEM: Ethan Chyla, Jacob Seward.

TWIN LAKES: Tyler Wilson, Kimmy Zender.

Chancellor’s List (4.0 GPA)

KENOSHA: Jacob Bakich, Abby Goodhall, Kadie Kraabel.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Clara Adams.

SALEM: Ethan Chyla, Jacob Seward.

Edgewood College

MADISON — Jacob Bruns of Pleasant Prairie and Adam Cairo of Kenosha were named to Edgewood College’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.

Miami University

OXFORD, Ohio — Tyler Andrews of Salem was named to Miami University’s dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the spring 2022 semester.

Northland College

ASHLAND — Alison Hart of Trevor graduated from Northland College with a bachelor of science degree in biology and natural resources — fisheries and wildlife ecology.

University of Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Arianna Karow of Twin Lakes has been named to the University of Tampa’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.75 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.

University of Tennessee, Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kristin Moore of Kenosha graduated with a master of science degree in social work from the University of Tennessee Knoxville.

Upper Iowa University

FAYETTE, Iowa — Angelique Ortiz and Jacob Seeger of Kenosha were named to Upper Iowa University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.

Western Carolina University

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Megann Holst of Salem was named to Western Carolina University’s chancellor’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.8 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.