LA CROSSE — The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse has named the following Kenosha County area students to the fall semester dean’s list for the 2022-23 academic year.

To qualify, a student must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.

Students from the area include (listed by hometown):

Bristol: Austin Dority, Maggie Pelli and Eleanor Wright

Kansasville: Connor Beinlich and Lexie Maier

Kenosha: Sarah Ankney, Erick Azmus, Aly Droessler, Collin Droessler, Isabella Gosda, Cassie Kersting, Maddie Kozel, Maddi Oplawski, Sarah Remiker, Katelynn Ripper, Kylie Rozinski, Austin Ryan, Riley Sebena, Elliott Sens, Samantha Steinbrenner-Dirr, Kelsey Stouffer, Kayla Traxler, Emma Wideman, Jessica Williams, and Megan Zeller

Pleasant Prairie: Shannon Aide, Emily Eppers, Haley Howard, Alyssa Johnson, Rhyen Larson, Makayla Milligan, Ava Murawski, Grace Peltier and Aly Wallander,

Salem: Noah Coleman, Ronny Verhaalen and Steven Verhaalen

Trevor: Olivia Hinze, Ryan Sperling, Boden Stickels and Kyle Weidner

Twin Lakes: Rachael Belderson, Yeager Borchert and Gretta Cieslak