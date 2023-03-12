4-H Art Contest

Savannah Smith, 12, of Kenosha County, received honorable mention for her photography titled “Bubble Alley” in the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation’s Celebrate the 4-H Art Contest.

UMGC

ADELPHI, Md. — Bryan Cabrera of Kenosha and Tye Monteiro of Sturtevant were named to the 2022023 fall semester academic dean’s list at the University of Maryland Global Campus. Students must achieve a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term.

Drake University

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake University in Des Moines has named the following Kenosha County area students to academic honors lists for the 2022-23 fall semester: Deana Alsabbah and Nadia Clark of Kenosha, Andrew Alia of Pleasant Prairie and Paige Sala of Trevor all were named to the dean’s list. Students must have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Savannah Fisher of Twin Lakes was named to Drake University’s president’s list, for students who earned perfect 4.0 grade point averages.

Illinois Wesleyan

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Bailey Mattner, of Kenosha, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year at Illinois Wesleyan University. Mattner is a senior majoring in Theatre Arts.

UW-La Crosse

LA CROSSE — The following Kenosha County area students graduated in December from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse during the university’s 58th winter commencement ceremony: Danielle Donovan of Kenosha, with a bachelor of science in psychology, with honors; Nathan Stanczak of Kenosha, with a bachelor of science in marketing; and Kylee Plants of Trevor, with a bachelor of science in middle childhood through early adolescence education.

UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE — Karena Carrubba of Kenosha graduated in December during the winter commencement at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She received a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice.

UW-Madison

MADISON — The following Kenosha County area students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Dec. 18 during the university’s winter commencement:

Kenosha: Ayman Atcha, bachelor of arts in economics; Sabrina Doan, bachelor of science in neurobiology; Lydia Filippelli, bachelor of science-consumer behavior and marketplace studies; Kenneth Franks, bachelor of arts in economics; Angela Man, bachelor of science-interior architecture; Rachel Rauth, bachelor of science in kinesiology; and Julie Tanner, bachelor of arts in Asian languages and cultures and Japanese.

Pleasant Prairie: Thomas Brennan, bachelor of arts in political science; Neha Charlly, bachelor of science in biology; Zander Huang, bachelor of science in computer engineering, graduated with distinction; and Casey Kaelber, bachelor of science in global health, graduated with distinction.

Twin Lakes: Asa Neal, master of science in mechanical engineering.