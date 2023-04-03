UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER — Tara Petrozelli from Burlington, who is studying psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, has been selected to serve on the Segregated University Fee Allocation Committee. Petrozelli is the College of Letters and Science representative for the fall 2022 semester. The Segregated University Fee Allocation Committee is made up of student representatives from across campus that allocate fees to student organizations and campus departments. SUFAC appropriates budgets to fund more than 100 activities, programs, and student organizations on campus.

University of Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Emily Anderson of Kenosha was one of 152 Unviersity of Iowa Carver College of Medicine senior medical students to participate in the National Residency Matching Program for 2023. Anderson matched with the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for post-graduate training in family medicine.

Ripon College

RIPON — Several Kenosha County area students have been named to the fall 2022 academic dean’s list at Ripon College. To qualify, students must achieve at least a 3.4 graduate point average. Named were: Isabella Lamb of Twin Lakes; and Carl Travis and Gage Taylor, both of Burlington.

UW-Oshkosh

OSHKOSH — Courtney L. Salisbury, of Kenosha, earned her degree following the completion of the January term coursework at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. She received a bachelor of science degree in Education, Elementary and Middle School Education.

Milwaukee School of Engineering

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee School of Engineering has named a number of Kenosha County area students to its winter quarter 2023 academic honors dean’s list. Those named include (listed by hometown):

Kenosha: Jackob Bar-Din, who is studying industrial engineering; Ryan LeMay, who is studying mechanical engineering; Edward Nelson, recognized with high honors, who is studying architectural engineering; Mae McSorley, who is studying architectural engineering; Adam Arnold, who is studying industrial engineering; Carson Willms, who is studying computer science; Chidubem Uchegbu, who is studying computer engineering;

Pleasant Prairie: Andrew Knudtson, who is studying construction management;

Union Grove: Samantha Fleischman, who is studying architectural engineering; Andrew Fritchen, who is studying engineering; Lauren Fitch, who is studying nursing;

Salem: Trey Maccaux, who is studying engineering;

Burlington: Brandon Hirschmann, who is studying engineering;

Trevor: Erik Barron, who is studying computer engineering.