Palmer College

Benjamin Amrein and Dianna Bindelli, both of Kenosha, were named to the fall 2022 academic dean’s list at Palme College of Chiropractic’s main campus.

Baylor University

WACO, Texas — Two Kenosha County students were named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s academic honor list at Baylor University. to be honored a student must receive a minimum semester grade point average of 3.7 in at least 12 graded semester hours. Bryce Ricker of Bristol, in the College of Arts & Sciences; and Lily Peterson, of Kenosha, in the School of Engineering & Computer Science, were recognized for their academic achievement.