Palmer College
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Gina Caira of Pleasant Prairie graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s main campus in Davenport, Iowa on Feb. 24.
Benjamin Amrein and Dianna Bindelli, both of Kenosha, were named to the fall 2022 academic dean’s list at Palme College of Chiropractic’s main campus.
Baylor University
WACO, Texas — Two Kenosha County students were named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s academic honor list at Baylor University. to be honored a student must receive a minimum semester grade point average of 3.7 in at least 12 graded semester hours. Bryce Ricker of Bristol, in the College of Arts & Sciences; and Lily Peterson, of Kenosha, in the School of Engineering & Computer Science, were recognized for their academic achievement.