Minnesota State

MANKATO — Brendan Freitag of Kenosha has been named to Minnesota State University, Mankato’s honors list for receiving a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99 during the fall 2022 semester.

UW-Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT — The following Kenosha County area students were named to UW-Stevens Point’s honors list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall 2022 semester:

Honors (3.5-3.74 GPA): Zachary Meyers of Bristol; Emmie Cibrario, Veronica Corwin, Angel Pasko, Carter Perusich, Samuel Powell, Isaac Sens, all of Kenosha; Katherine Peltz, Amber Smith, Mya Walczak, all of Pleasant Prairie.

High Honors (3.75-3.89 GPA): Helena Besler of Bristol; Bryn Aelich, Dylan Bonn, Chloe Carrillo and Victoria Nelson, all of Kenosha.

Highest Honors (3.9-4.0 GPA): Aiden Betourne, Naomi Sanchez-Nava, Ashley Springer, Jamie Tench, Niko Therman, all of Kenosha; Joseph Ilada and Andrew Rasch of Pleasant Prairie; Tristin Jantz of Salem; Julia Hickey of Silver Lake.

St. Mary’s University

WINONA, Minn. — Elizabeth Khalil of Kenosha was named to the fall semester 2022 dean’s list at St. Mary’s University with a grade point average of 3.6 or better on a 4.0 scale.

Stephen F. Austin State

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Crystal George of Pleasant Prairie was named to the President’s honor roll for the fall 2022 semester at Stephen F. Austin State University with a 4.0 grade point average. Megan George of Pleasant Prairie was named to the university’s fall 2022 semester dean’s list, with a grade point average over 3.5.

UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER — Makayla Fedler of Salem and Core Miller of Mount Pleasant were members of the UW-Whitewatre production of “Pirates of Penance” Feb. 15-19. Miller is a freshman studying theater. Fedler is also studying theater.