KENOSHA eSCHOOL | FOURTH QUARTER HONOR ROLL

Kenosha eSchool

Students in grade 6

*Sophia Fritz, Emmanuella Stuebner,

GRADE 7

*Alexis Blazen, *Kyleigh Cicero, *Christopher Edwards, *Max Koerth, Liam Kuhart, Dalton Morris, *Joselyn Rodriguez, Elijah Rondon, Uriah Scott, Evelyn Valdivia Hernandez, Gavin Worley, Ricardo Zamora,

GRADE 8

Christopher Ahuatzi, Ariel Ayers, *Lucy Bobak, Evette Castillo, Zoe Hall, Christian Hansen, Rosalyn Kuhart, Kira Londre, Brandon Madsen, Maria Mendoza, Jake Rakoczy, Roman Rose, Jose Valerio,

GRADE 9

*Andrea Kopania, *Taahira Razaa, *Isabella Rose,

GRADE 10

*Abigail Berea, *Bianca Firkus, *Jayden Smith, *Daniel Zikel,

GRADE 11

*Ella Cannady, *Leslie Castillo, *Azlin Fisher, Abdi Hammond, *Brock Jansen, *Gabriel Johnson, *Jedidiah Johnson, Shante’ Moore, *Rylee Oakes, *Madeline Proud,

GRADE 12

*Hannah Edwards, Axel Hernandez, *Hailey Meyer, Amarylliz Ortiz

*Indicates straight A’s

