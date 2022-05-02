 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KENOSHA eSCHOOL | THIRD QUARTER HONOR ROLL

GRADE 7

*Alexis Blazen, *Max Koerth, *Joseph Laurenzi-Miceli, *Dalton Morris, *Joselyn Rodriguez

GRADE 9

*Elmonda Jusufi, *Elvira Jusufi, *Andrea Kopania, *Taahira Razaa, *Mia Sparesus

GRADE 10

*Abigail Berea, Aiden Everett, *Sofia Gaona-Lopez

GRADE 11

*Madalyn Bonn, *Ella Cannady, *Leslie Castillo, Georges Chaer, *Amaya Donohue, *Azlin Fisher, Abdi Hammond, *Brock Jansen, *Gabriel Johnson, *Jedidiah Johnson, *Rylee Oakes

GRADE 12

*Summer Zilisch

* indicates straight A’s

