Kenosha Unified resource officer contracts could face review as groups seek to end use of police officers in schools

The Kenosha Unified School Board could review its contracts with sworn police officers who work as school resource officers as early as next month as advocacy groups have called for an end to law enforcement’s presence on campuses.

“I’ve requested it be put on the April agenda for the regular board meeting for discussion and action,” School Board President Yolanda Santos Adams said Thursday night. Adams said she would be meeting with interim Superintendent Bethany Ormseth prior to the that meeting to discuss the matter further.

Neither Adams nor administration, however, would comment on the scope of the review.

The request for review comes as several Kenosha, Milwaukee and Chicago anti-violence and anti-racism groups have urged the district to remove sworn officers from schools altogether in the wake of a March 4 incident at Lincoln Middle School where an off-duty Kenosha Police officer was captured on surveillance video kneeling on the neck of a 12-year-old girl to subdue her amid a fight with another girl in the school lunchroom.

Shawn Guetschow, 37, a four-year veteran of the police department, has since tendered his resignation, citing the attention it has caused in the community, along with the mental and emotional strain on his family. The officer also cited a lack of communication and support he has received from the district for why he quit. Guetschow is currently assigned to “desk duty” with Kenosha Police as its internal investigation of the incident is ongoing, according to Lt. Joseph Nosalik, the department’s spokesperson.

Resource officers vs. off-duty police

Currently, Kenosha Unified has two contracts for school resource officers with police agencies in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie. Both are three-year contracts, which were approved by the School Board on Aug. 26. The contracts cover the 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

For the 2021-22 school year, the district has budgeted $357,000 with Kenosha police, which provides four on-duty police officers at the high school level. The district’s agreement with the village is $71,000, which covers one officer for Pleasant Prairie, Prairie Lane and Whittier elementary schools, according to the contract. School resource officers are not employees of the district, but of their respective municipalities.

“The contracts are structured so that we reimburse the actual costs for each officer so they will increase by any actual salary/benefit increases related to those officers in years 2022-23 and 2023-24,” said Tarik Hamdan, the district’s chief financial officer.

The district’s high schools and middle schools are allocated a combined total of $208,000 in their discretionary budgets for off-duty police supervision.The School Board’s budget also has $2,000 to pay for security, said Hamdan. This year, the board has exceeded its budget, having spent $4,200.

Not including school resource officers, there are 56 people with “variable hour/timesheet assignments” who are off-duty police officers eligible to work at the schools. Hamdan said their assignment hours vary and they work on an as-needed basis. They are district employees.

Public weighs in

At its March 22 meeting, which was held virtually, the School Board heard from speakers on both sides of issue of police in schools.

Parent Bob Tierney, who supports the resource officers’ presence in the schools, said he was not willing to risk his child’s life based on promises that police could respond within two to three minutes to situations needing immediate intervention.

“Do we not want officers who choose to work with young people, who walk the halls in school grounds throughout the day, who serve as role models and build trust so they can stem disputes before they escalate?” he said. “Student and teacher safety should be a top priority for KUSD. Parents should not have to worry about violence when they drop their children off at school.”

Tierney said teachers should not have to be de-escalation specialists on top of their many roles.

“Teachers are not police. Keep officers in schools,” he said.

Omar Flores, co-founder of the Milwaukee Alliance against Racist and Political Repression, who attended Lance Middle School when he was younger, said students of color cannot learn in an environment when they feel they’re under attack.

“If it was your kids’ neck that was attacked by a full-grown adult, that was paid to be there, I’m sure that a lot of people wouldn’t feel too kindly and feel like there’s two sides to this,” he said. “If your child was in danger from a full-grown adult, your 12-year-old child, this would not even be a conversation.”

UC-Berkley study

Femi Akinmoladun, a representative of the Wisconsin Poor People’s campaign, cited the Marshall Project’s data from a University of California-Berkley analysis that noted Black girls ages 15-19 were four times as likely as their white peers to be hurt in incidents where police used force to subdue them. The Marshall Project is a non-partisan, nonprofit journalism organization that focuses on criminal justice.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 21,000 people under the age of 18 were treated in emergency rooms throughout the U.S. for non-fatal injuries at the hands of police and security guards from 2015 through 2019. More than 7,000 were Black youth, who account for 13% of children in the U.S., he said.

Black girls have also become the fastest growing population experiencing suspension and expulsion from school and are target of authorities, he said, further citing the research of author Andrea J. Ritchie.

“This we know. Police in schools do not make schools safer,” he said. “Caring and trained adults do.”

‘Unacceptable, Kenosha’

Alvin Owens, founder of the Spring Break College tours that have enabled hundreds of Kenosha-area youth to further their education and careers, said some in the community don’t care about the future of students of color.

“There was more talk about masks than about the officer that kneeled on a 12-year-old’s neck, of a female student, who also happens to be Black,” he said. “Kenosha, Wisconsin would’ve have flipped upside down had this happened to a white child, male or female. Instead we saw comments in our media, locally, and abroad. The same old, comments placing blame on Black youth and the community she comes from. Unacceptable, Kenosha.”

Dominique Pritchett, a Black, licensed therapists in Kenosha, said that since the incident at Lincoln her phone has been “ringing off the hook.”

“Our Black and brown girls do not feel seen, supported or safe to go to school,” she said.

She said lunchroom incident at Lincoln Middle School has served to compound the multiple traumas, including those caused by racism, they’ve already have experienced since birth.

“And, so, when we think about the officer who knelt on that individual’s neck, no it is not a direct correlation to George Floyd,” she said. “But, my God. It is quite similar. And thank God she is here to tell her story.”

Laura Bielefeldt, Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism president, said de-escalation training should already be a part of teachers’ training. She urged the School Board to terminate the district’s contract with police.

“You had plenty of time to hear us, Kenosha, and all the other districts throughout the state and the nation. Parents are watching. Communities are watching. Police officers do not belong in schools,” she said.

Not all agree

Not so, said Billy Weathersby, security staff member at Tremper High School. Weathersby said he was devastated and that the community was going backward by focusing on race.

“Let’s focus on all working together. This has got to stop,” he said.

Weathersby said that removing police in schools would be “the worst mistake ever”, adding he would quit his job if the contract was terminated.

“I can tell you that if SROs get pulled, I will no longer be working in the district,” he said. “It can’t be done.”

Are kids safer?

Angela Harris, with the Milwaukee Black Educators’ Caucus, however, asked whether the actions of the officer depicted in the lunchroom video made the school any safer.

According to district’s policy that applies to physical restraint of students, prohibited maneuvers include placing pressure or weight on their neck or throat, on an artery or on the back of their head or neck, or any that obstruct circulation or breathing.

Harris called on the board to invest in counselors, social works, health professionals and restorative justice, instead of police.

