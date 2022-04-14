Kenosha Unified reveals new official logo

The Kenosha Unified School District is featuring a new official logo, district officials revealed Thursday.

The new logo, which was created at no cost by district staff, will retain its historical meaning while providing a fresh look and updated colors," said Tanya Ruder, Unified's spokesperson. She said the logo was revised to offer "a fresh look and updated colors, along with more options in the way it can be used with the primary and secondary options." The new logo and related iterations can be viewed on the district's website.

The new logo shows three distinctly colored flames. The middle white flame represents Kenosha and the three gray "wisps" the village and town of Somers and the village of Pleasant Prairie, all of which are communities served by the school district. The main blue flame represents Kenosha County.

The previous logo depicted three primarily white flames atop separate, reversed pyramidal-shaped torches in white, blue and gold. The district last updated its logo about 10 years ago.

According to Unified officials, the inspiration for the torch in the district logo was the Potawatomi tribe, which had settled for centuries in three village communities in Kenosha. Potawatomi means “the keepers of the fire."

