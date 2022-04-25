Kenosha Unified School Board returns Adams as president, swears in new members Meadows, Schmaling at Monday's organizational meeting

The Kenosha Unified School Board re-elected School Board President Yolanda Santos Adams to a second term at the leadership helm during the panel’s organizational meeting Monday night.

Adams retained the board’s top position by a 4-3 vote, however. Also nominated was newly sworn in Board member Eric Meadows.

Voting in favor of Adams were board members Todd Price, Rebecca Stevens, Mary Modder and Adams herself. Voting for Meadows were Schmaling, who was also sworn in as a new member, Todd Battle and Meadows, himself. Stevens nominated Adams and Schmaling, Meadows.

Elected vice president was Mary Modder who received five votes to Meadows’ two. Nominating Modder was Stevens who along with Battle, Price, Adams and Modder voted in her favor. Meadows received two, including Schmaling who voted for him and Meadows.

The board also elected the current longest-serving board member Rebecca Stevens as its treasurer. Stevens was also worn in having won re-election to her post in the April election. Price as chosen as the board's clerk. Stacey Stevens was retained as the board's secretary.

In 2019, Adams returned to the board having been appointed to finish out the final year of then-board member Gary Kunich who moved out of the district. In 2020, Adams won election to the School Board as the top candidate receiving 13,533 votes. She was later elected as board president a year ago.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.