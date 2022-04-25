Kenosha Unified School Board returns Adams as president, welcomes new members Meadows, Schmaling

The Kenosha Unified School Board re-elected School Board President Yolanda Santos Adams to a second term at the leadership helm during the panel’s organizational meeting Monday night.

It also welcomed two new board members, Eric Meadows and Kristine Schmaling, who were sworn in at the start of the meeting.

Schmaling and Meadows won the seats on the board in the April 5 election with 9,682 and 9,412 votes, respectively. Also sworn-in was incumbent Rebecca Stevens, currently the School Board's longest serving member, who garnered the highest vote tota lwith 10,395 votes in the spring general election .

Adams retained the board’s top position having received four votes. Also nominated was Meadows, who received three votes.

Voting in favor of Adams were board members Todd Price, Rebecca Stevens, Mary Modder and Adams herself. Voting for Meadows were Schmaling, board member Todd Battle and Meadows. Stevens nominated Adams and Schmaling, Meadows. As with last year's election of officers Adams won with four votes, in a split decision, over Battle. Last years board election, however, was conducted by secret ballot.

Elected vice president was Mary Modder who received five votes to Meadows’ two. Nominating Modder was Stevens who along with Battle, Price, Adams and Modder voted in her favor. Meadows received two, including Schmaling who voted for him and Meadows.

The board also elected Stevens as its treasurer while Price as chosen as the board's clerk. Stacy Stephens was retained as the board's secretary.

During the board's regular meeting, which followed the organizational session, Adams thanked the board for its continued support and "confidence in me as the board president."

"I am honored to serve for another year." Adams said. She also thanked out-going board members Tony Garcia and Atifa Robinson for their service. Garcia did not run again and Robinson, an incumbent who was appointed in July to finish the term of Dan Wade, was ousted during the election.

"I also want to thank everyone who ran for offices throughout Kenosha and Kenosha County and particularly for School Board," she said. "As it's been said before it's not easy to run a campaign. And I think everybody did it fairly and I think it was a great turn out for the election and as is required, those with the most votes wins."

Adams congratulated both Meadows and Schmaling, as well as, Stevens.

"I just look forward to a productive year in making decisions that will move this district forward," she said.

Adams survived a recall attempt led by the Pleasant Prairie-based conservative parents rights' group Mothers for Liberty. In late October, the group fell short of its goal to collect nearly 13,000 signatures to trigger the recall.

In 2019, Adams returned to the board having been appointed to finish out the final year of then-board member Gary Kunich who moved out of the district. In 2020, Adams won that election to the School Board as the top candidate receiving 13,533 votes.

Despite the setback, group co-founder Amanda Nedweski, who also won election to the County Board, had promised to back a slate of qualified conservative candidates to run for School Board in the spring. During the election, that slate included Meadows, Schmaling and Jon Kim, who had the fourth highest vote total with 8,629.

In local elections, voters elected a greater number of conservative candidates statewide and in Kenosha County than in years past. The Kenosha County Board currently features a majority more aligned with conservative values. Nedweski noted that supporters of parental rights won election to an "unprecedented" number of school board races across the state.

She said she welcomed and celebrated the election of Meadows and Schmaling, who "strongly support parental rights, personal responsibility, government accountability and individual liberty."

"Congratulations on your well-deserved win," she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.