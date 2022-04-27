Kenosha Unified School Board to review school resource officer contracts at May meeting

The Kenosha Unified School Board's review of contracts with sworn law enforcement officials who also work as school resource officers and off-duty police as security personnel has been delayed, with discussions to be taken up at the board’s next meeting in May.

“There will be a full comprehensive report going back to when SROs (school resource officers) were first hired (in Kenosha Unified),” School Board President Yolanda Santos Adams said prior to Monday night’s School Board meeting.

Adams had originally requested that the review take place at the April meeting but reversed course Monday.

“That takes time, which is the reason it won’t happen until next month,” she said.

Discussions over whether the district's contract with Kenosha police who work as SROs at Unified high schools and off-duty police officers who work in middle schools came to the fore last month in the wake of a March 4 incident at Lincoln Middle School. An off-duty Kenosha Police officer was captured on surveillance video kneeling on the neck of a 12-year-old girl to subdue her amid a fight with another girl in the school’s cafeteria. The officer is white, the girl Black and of mixed races.

Likening the incident at Lincoln to the knee-to-the-neck maneuver by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin that killed George Floyd in May 2020, some activist groups from Kenosha, Milwaukee and Chicago have called on the district to remove sworn law enforcement officers from its schools altogether.

Other groups, including the Education Justice Coalition — which held a town hall-style meeting over the weekend to address safety in schools — are demanding that the district require all Kenosha Police Department officers, whether on- or off-duty, in Unified schools to undergo mandatory Nonviolent Crisis Intervention training. In a petition, the Education Justice Coalition describes the training as a “safe, non-harmful behavior management system.”

The coalition has also called on the School Board to create policy requiring that all adults working in schools undergo de-escalation training, among other demands.

The officer involved in the Lincoln incident, Shawn Guetschow, 37, a five-year veteran of the police department, has since resigned his position with the district. Guetschow currently remains on desk duty with Kenosha Police amid an internal investigation and the recently-escalated investigation by the FBI at the request of Interim Police Chief Eric Larsen. The FBI is looking into whether possible civil rights violations occurred in the case.

Drew DeVinney, the attorney for Jerrel Perez, the girl’s father, said Monday he could not speak about the FBI's investigation itself. But in a text to the Kenosha News, DeVinney said he was “encouraged that KPD is taking this incident seriously by turning the investigation over to an outside agency."

Current contracts

Currently, Kenosha Unified has two contracts for SROs with police agencies, one with the City of Kenosha and the other with the Village of Pleasant Prairie. Both are three-year contracts, which were approved by the School Board on Aug. 26. The contracts cover the 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

For the 2021-22 school year, the district has budgeted $357,000 with Kenosha Police, which provides four on-duty police officers at the high school level. The district’s agreement with Pleasant Prairie is $71,000, which covers one officer for Pleasant Prairie, Prairie Lane and Whittier elementary schools, according to the contract. SROs are not employees of the district, but of their respective municipalities. The district reimburses the municipalities for actual costs incurred.

The district’s high schools and middle schools are allocated a combined total of $208,000 in their discretionary budgets for off-duty police supervision, according to district officials. The School Board also has a budget of $2,000 to pay for security.

Not including SROs, there are 56 people with “variable hour/timesheet assignments,” who are off-duty police officers eligible to work at the schools. Their work hours vary, as they are called on an as-needed basis. They are also district employees.

While the issue was not a discussion item before the School Board, during public comments on Monday night, Troy Landry asked that people re-frame the issue of school safety.

“Let us re-imagine what schools would look like when we replace the presence of police officers with others more well-suited to handle disputes, disagreements and overall mental health and safety of our students,” Landry said. “These replacements should include counselors, social workers and advocates that consider the entirety of what our children go through, throughout school.”

Veronica King, a member of the Kenosha NAACP, recommended that the district consider having a “mobile crisis intervention team” in place, one that would consist of professionals from the Kenosha County Human Services Division, Kenosha Human Development Services, Professional Service Group, NAMI (Crisis Intervention) and others in the community, including licensed psychologists, social workers and substance abuse counselors.

“So when there’s an incident in the schools, we can respond,” King said. “And, this is one way we can prevent knees on the necks of students in our district.”

