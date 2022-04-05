Kenosha Unified voters return long-time incumbent, elect two newcomers to School Board

Voters in the Kenosha Unified School District returned a long-time incumbent and elected two newcomers to the School Board Tuesday night.
Rebecca Stevens, currently the longest serving member of the board, topped all candidates with 10,395 votes, followed Kristine Schmaling and Eric Meadows with 9,682 and 9,412 votes, respectively.
In all, six candidates ran for three at-large board seats. Also seeking election were Jon Kim, incumbent Atifa Robinson and Sam Roochnik who received 8,629, 8,294 and 7,680 votes, respectively. The top three vote-getters are elected to the board.
Kenosha Unified School Board positions are at-large seats in the district that encompasses Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and Somers, east of Interstate 94. The three candidates receiving the highest vote totals in the election will each serve three-year terms that expire on April 27, 2025. School Board members each earn $6,500 annually.
PLANNING THE YOUTH-LED CANDIDATES' FORUM 3-2-22
STUDENT-LED FORUM Kayla Mitchell with DaRon Green
Kayla Mitchell offers a suggestion as DaRon Green turns around to listen during a Wednesday planning session for the upcoming student-led forum for Kenosha Unified School Board candidates. The planning group met at the Kenosha Area Business Alliance training center March 2, 2022.
Terry Flores
STUDENT-LED FORUM Marciara Fuller
Marciara Fuller talks about the importance of youth voices being heard during a planning session for the upcoming student-led forum for Kenosha Unified School Board candidates. The planning group met at the Kenosha Area Business Alliance training center on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Terry Flores
STUDENT-LED FORUM Ariana Ervin
Ervin
Terry Flores
STUDENT-LED FORUM Benjamin Rothove
Benjamin Rothove talks about the types of issues students would like Kenosha Unified School Board candidates to address, everything from curriculum to the quality of school lunches, as members of the youth town hall cohort start formulating questions for the March 29 forum they are leading. Behind him, is Leo Ruffolo. Both are members of an 11-member forum planning group, which met at the Kenosha Area Business Alliance training center on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Terry Flores
STUDENT-LED FORUM DaRon Green
DaRon Green talks about some of the questions he’d like addressed, including Kenosha Unified’s dress code that he said often targets Black students, during the student-led forum for Kenosha Unified School Board candidates on March 29.
Terry Flores
STUDENT-LED FORUM Aniyah Ervin
Aniyah Ervin said the student-led forum for Kenosha Unified School Board candidates gives youth a voice and control over the format without the hectic environment of a board meeting. The forum planning group met at the Kenosha Area Business Alliance training center on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Terry Flores
STUDENT-LED FORUM with facilitator Brandon Morris
Brandon Morris, manager for community engagement and college readiness with Building Our Future, offers a few suggestions during planning meeting on Wednesday for the March 29 student-led town hall-style Kenosha Unified School Board forum to be held at Lincoln Middle School.The planning group consists of 11 students selected to coordinate the forum and who are from Bradford and Tremper high schools, Indian Trail High School and Academy and Harborside and LakeView Technology academies.
Terry Flores
STUDENT-LED FORUM planning meeting
Benjamin Rothove, front, leads a discussion Wednesday to decide the format of the March 29 student-led town hall-style forum at Lincoln Middle School that the youth cohort is playing host to for Kenosha Unified School Board candidates. The planning group consists of 11 students selected to coordinate the forum and who are from Bradford and Tremper high schools, Indian Trail High School and Academy and Harborside and LakeView Technology academies.
Terry Flores
STUDENT-LED FORUM planning meeting
Benjamin Rothove, standing in front, leads a discussion to decide the format of the March 29 student-led town hall-style forum at Lincoln Middle School that the youth cohort is playing host to for Kenosha Unified School Board candidates. The planning group consists of 11 students selected to coordinate the forum and who are from Bradford and Tremper high schools, Indian Trail High School and Academy and Harborside and LakeView Technology academies.
Terry Flores
STUDENT-LED FORUM planning meeting
Members of the youth town hall cohort of Building Our Future, a Kenosha non-profit with a mission to insure the success of children, meet Wednesday, March 2, 2022, to plan the March 29 student-led KUSD School Board candidate forum. The forum will be held in the Lincoln Middle School Auditorium.
Terry Flores
