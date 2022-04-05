Kenosha Unified voters return long-time incumbent, elect two newcomers to School Board

Voters in the Kenosha Unified School District returned a long-time incumbent and elected two newcomers to the School Board Tuesday night.

Rebecca Stevens, currently the longest serving member of the board, topped all candidates with 10,395 votes, followed Kristine Schmaling and Eric Meadows with 9,682 and 9,412 votes, respectively.

In all, six candidates ran for three at-large board seats. Also seeking election were Jon Kim, incumbent Atifa Robinson and Sam Roochnik who received 8,629, 8,294 and 7,680 votes, respectively. The top three vote-getters are elected to the board.

Kenosha Unified School Board positions are at-large seats in the district that encompasses Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and Somers, east of Interstate 94. The three candidates receiving the highest vote totals in the election will each serve three-year terms that expire on April 27, 2025. School Board members each earn $6,500 annually.

