KUSD School Board approves 4.7 percent pay increase for teachers, non-union represented employees

Teachers and non-union employees, including administrators and hourly workers in the Kenosha Unified School District, will receive a 4.7 percent increase in pay beginning July 1.

The Kenosha Unified School Board voted 6-0 Tuesday night during a virtual meeting, approving a collective bargaining agreement with the Kenosha Education Association, the local teachers’ union, after both sides reached a tentative agreement following a single negotiation session on March 2.

Voting in favor of the new contract were board members Tony Garcia, Mary Modder, Todd Price, Atifa Robinson, Rebecca Stevens and School Board President Yolanda Santos Adams. Todd Battle abstained from voting as his wife is a teacher in the district. The union was expected to have ratified the agreement prior to the board meeting.

The increase to teacher base pay for the 2022-2023 academic year coincides with a 4.7 percent Consumer Price Index, a cost-of-living indicator, as calculated by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. The inflation adjustment is also the maximum collectively bargained amount allowed, in accordance with the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission. In ratifying the teachers' contract, the School Board also approved the same 4.7 percent cost of living increase for next year that would apply to all regular full-time equivalent employees in Unified’s non-union represented groups. Last year, Unified and the union approved a collective bargaining agreement with a 1.23 percent maximum allowable cost of living adjustment, which also applied to non-represented groups.

Price said the increase was the least the board could do to honor teachers as they have been working under difficult conditions.

“I wish we could make it higher, but I think this is a good move in that direction,” said Price, adding that he believed the cost of living was actually higher.

Tarik Hamdan, the district’s chief financial officer, said while the 4.7 percent cost of living adjustment is the maximum allowed by the state commission, true inflation is currently around 7 percent.

In addition, the School Board, also with the exception of Battle who abstained, unanimously approved administration’s recommendation for salary level advancements for all regular full-time equivalent employees groups. They include: administrative support professionals, community and student support employees, educational support staff, interpreters, teachers, facilities and food service workers.

The board also favored tier movements for teachers who turn in the required documents, such as degrees, as proof of educational advancement, before July 31.

Hamdan said that with the advancements and the consumer price index adjustments, for example, qualified teachers could receive a combined average 6.3 percent pay increase.

“That’s an average. That’s not for everybody. If you don’t have any room to move in the salary schedule, your increase is 4.7 percent,” he said.

The district has budgeted a $7.2 million increase to base salaries applied to all employee and $2.2 million in step and lane increases, for a total of $9.4 million for next year. Coupled with a $3.4 million increase in health insurance costs and a loss of $6.7 million in state revenue, administration officials have said the district faces $19.5 million structural deficit and has begun the process for looking where to cut in the budget. Officials have said they intend to do so without laying off staff.

