MAHONE MIDDLE SCHOOL | FOURTH QUARTER HONOR ROLL

GRADE 6

*Agim Abazi, *Magdalena Aguinaga, Aiden Anderson, *Mason Anderson, Naylani Aniog, Serena Arellano, Aydin Avila-Aquino, Malina L Baker, *Logan Baltazar, *Ava Baltic, Kobe Battle, Brennan Belcaster, Kyle Belt, *Mallory Beth, Chase Binninger, Caiden Bjoring, *Autumn Bonus-Waldow, *Connor Brendelson, Mia Bresloff, Marshae Brown, *Charlie Calhoun, Jose Camargo, Cristina Campo, *Brennen Cavalier, *Alexandra Chamberlin, Evelyn Christensen, *Kinsley Christensen-Bara, *Shawn Clarke, Khori Clay, Xavier Collins, *Ella Craig, Gabriel Crowell, Dominick Cucciare, Luca Cucciare, *Desiree Dail, Sander Dallas, *Kendall Davis, *Natelie De Silva, Nicola De Silva, *Ashlynn DeBruin, *Juliette Delagrange, Daniel Deluna, Jameson Dillhoff, Jacob Dobbs, Selena Dorado, *Lyric Dow, *Cole Eadler, *Lucas Edwards, *Ava Ennis, *Bassam Farhan, Henry Felker, Makenzie Felske, *Payton Ferguson, *Jace Fioretti, Michelle Flores, Katalyna Fonte, Ethan Foreman, *Harlyn Forgette, Itzel Galvan, Erik Garcia, *Roy Garcia, Isabella Gomez, *Arianna Gonzales, Dalana Gonzalez, Elijah Gonzalez, Paityn Gorecki, Gavin Goss, *Eleanor Graf, *Jax Greno, *Estella Gutierrez, *Arman Hamdia, *Miran Hamdia, *Chase Haubrich, Jaxon Hendricks, *Sofia Hernandez, Destinee Hill, *Hadyn Hinson, Jacob Holman, Patience Hornby, Noah Hughes, Gabriella Infusino, Ryan Jablonski, Ayden Jackson, *Parker Jeserig, *Ming Jiang, *Aliyah Juleen, Matthew Kaiser, McKenna Korecz, Kayla Krause, *Kallie Krekling, Iya Kudryavtseva, *Kathryn Kundert, Jade Laffredi, *Colby Larder, Casey Lease, Sophia Leipski, *Kylie Leiting, *Alexi Li, Fayith Lindquist, David Lorge, Mackenzie Lorr, Tysen Lunde, *Abigail Maerzke, *Rene Maldonado, *Linneah Marks, Robert Marks, *Maresa Mathew, Jada Matthews, *Giada Matus, Kyiah Mazur, Blake McCafferty, *Bradley McFarland, *Abigail McGrath, *Anelyse Medrano, Jadon Miller, *Adelynn Montemurro, Alex Monticelli, Nathan Monticelli, Jeramee Moreland, Ashley Moreno Osorio, Lily Needham, Gabriellee Neil, *Emelia Nevins, *Tytus Nichter, *Jaqueline Noel, Adan O’Connor, Hillary Ortiz, Ava Owens, *Brian Pace, Noah Parker, Samuel Paulsen, G’vonni Pearson, Kayleigh Perez, Miguel Perez, *Reiley Perez, Amelia Peterson, Elianny Ramirez, *Blake Rasch, *Fabian Rico, *Arianna Rodriguez, Mia Rodriguez, Cole Rohde, Aiden Salazar, *Ashley Santana, Angelie Santiago, Kylie Schildt, Nicholas Schmidt, Giavana Schuldt, Zoe Schultz, Javian Scott, Kasha Sim, *Nikola Sindjelic, Ashland Smith, Sophia Snyder, *Abigail Somers, Joseph Stachon, *Addysen Stahl, *Sayuri Tenhove, Brookelynn Therriault, Johnathan Thomas, Finley Thompson, *Martha Tineo, *Leona Valeri, *Angel Vazquez, *Mia Vazquez, Leilani Vazquez Espinoza, Jayden Walkanoff, Isahbel-Ianah Washington, Ethan Weiss, Cherish Wijayawardhana, Kellan Winkler, *Ava Wolnik, Henry Wulterkens, *Joseph Wulterkens, Adriana Zavala, *Anakin Zeivel, *Owen Zeller, *Amelia Ziccarelli

GRADE 7

*Meriem Alili, *Kaylee Andrade, *Vincenzo Andreano, Mia Annel, Mason Aull, Austin Ballard, Julia Bandholz, *Matthew Baumann, *Cecilia Berendes, Nevaeh Berryman, Norelle Bey, Cal Bischoff, Lukas Bluma, Marjorie Bondus, *Zoe Brennan, Amari’ana Britt, *Makaylee Brown, Steven Brown, *Averi Bucher, Kaylee BW Hanson, Isis Cain, Roman Camargo, Tara Caputo, *Amber Card, Gage Carlino, Isidore Cassandra Cervantes, *Juliette Cesarone, Elliot Copen, Cale Costello, *Hunter Couto, Lilliana Cross, *Nyla DeBruin, Alyssa Dembowski, *Jenna DePerte, *Calvin Dombkowski, Presley Erikson, *Jordan Ferguson, *Ella Franke, *Alivia Franti, Arianna Freeman, *Hailey Freres, Ireland Gallagher, Natashia Garst, *Piper Germain, Kai Gerritts, Kaitlyn Ginn, Miles Gray, Alexandria Gruchow, *Elaina Grun, *Jocelyn Gutierrez, Brielle Hadler, Skarlet Halvey, Jackson Harman, Malek Haswah, *Charlotte Hauptmann, *Sean Hawkins, *Brock Hegedus, Ryan Henderson, *Owen Hermes, Aubree Hernandez, Monserrat Hernandez-Garcia, Noelle Houston, Nathaniel Hunt, Kryton Johnson, *Mason Johnson, *Ashlye Jorge, Brinlee Juleen, *Luis Jurado, Garrett Karst, *Mallory Kaufmann, *Sadie Koci, Haley Korecz, *Charlotte Kozel, Mariah Kroes, Elena Lallo, *Sadie Larder, Ashley Lawrence, Monica Leahy, Justin Lease, Myles Leggett, Zackary Lennon, *Ivy Liu, *Lilah Longrie, Trezdon Lother, Aveah Louden, Aeden Macomber, *Kaylie Marquez, Jacqueline Martinez, Naiely Martinez, *Ethan Mason, Jimena Mata Rocha, Mikaela Mathis, *Mason McGrath, Ka’Maria McKenzie, Madison McRoy, Logan Mendlik, Savannah Menzie, Chace Meo, *Lily Meo, Virginia Molton, Elizabeth Moresco, Elias Morse, Lily Mozo Torres, Jakob Mueller, *Lucille Mueller, Nadia Murguia, Dylan Navarrete, Kristin Neiner, *Hoai Nguyen, *Sophia Olden, Randy Ortiz, *Christy Parmer, *Aliyah Perez, Joel Perez, *Arianna Perman, *Josephine Perusich, *Savannah Phillips, Hailey Pisula, Brayden Poisl, Dana Prada Carrillo, Nolen Quiroz, Ayush Rao, Brie Ratzburg, *Ashley Ray, Shiloh Rivera, Kendall Robinson, Cameron Rossell, *Ainsley Rothmeyer, *Alexandra Ruvalcaba, Sahijveer Saharan, Gabriela San Vicente, Colton Schildt, Taylor Schmidt, Taylor Schnaare, *Blake Schumann, Colin Schwandt, William Sepanski, McKailynn Sharp, Claire Smallwood, Addison Smith, *Aubrey Smith, Brayden Smith, *Camden Smith, Jasmine Sotelo-Rodriguez, Addison Stark, *Ava Stoegerer, Julian Strott, *Leah Swetland, *Aaliyah Taylor, Brylee Taylor, *Tessa Thorlton, *Lucas Tifft, Peyton Tranberg, *Julianna Triana, Alely Vallejo, *Lauren Vanderpool, Madilyn VanHeirseele, Christopher Vargas, Kaylee Vena, Isabelle Vines, Natalie Vix, *Rebecca Wait, Ta’Niyah Wallace, Avery Wienke, Sophia Willkomm, Averi Winkler, Graham Winnie, Alexis Wright, Veda Wright, Jonah Zettle, Da’Cianna Zilonis

GRADE 8

Erick Aguilar, Argjent Aliu, *Brody Alles, Lucas Alumbreros, Jadelyn Ambriz, Max Anderson, Zaleyia Anderson, *Teagan Andrews, Autumn Aponte, Garrett Bader, *Kyra Balch, *Ashley Barry, Cameron Bentz, *Ethan Benzaquen, Allison Boxler, Meeya Branch, Christian Brazill, Kaedyn Bright, *Brooke Bruns, *Kaylee Calara, Gabrielle Cappert, *Juliana Cardenas, Lilliana Carpenter, Jayla Chase, Zander Colon, Rylan Conklin, Peyton Cooper, *Ryan Corcoran, Haley Corsbie, *Charles Craig, Savhannah Croox-Magat, Oberron Crum, Cyriah Crump, Halley Curnes, Malik Dail, *Alivia Davis, Rylie Davis, Crystal Deluna, Kaitlyn DeSanctis, *Ezequiel Dominguez, *Charles Daniel Dumada-ug, *Dylan Eadler, Molly Ehlert, Ema Eldridge, *Ava Fanelle, Mason Fiene, Isaiah Folsom, *Benjamin Foster, Logan Fowler, Tyree Franklin, Aiden Free, Jayden Freeman, Jayson Freeman, Cole Frye, Mabel Gallagher, Payton Garin, Caden George, Nathan Geraghty, *Jane Gerstung, Claire Giese, Blake Gillies, Nicanor Gomez, Taryn Gomez, *Erica Gosselin, Brendan Grabot, *Gianna Greno, Elider Guzman Cerrato, Derek Hamelink, *Troy Hamelink, Charles Hamilton, Ellie Harding, Ethan Hegedus, Josiah Hernandez, Kane Herrera, Evan Humphrey, *Brooke Hyland, *Marcello Infusino, Alim Isaki, Evan Ishmael, Samuel Ison, Noah Izdepski, *Andrew Johnson, Milliana Jovanovic, Alexis Joy, Robert Junkel, Juliana Kachola, *Michael Kanalakis, Javier Kasprzak, Molly Kaufmann, Aidan Keller, Ryley Knowlton, *Landon Korhonen, Timofey Kudryavtsev, Sebastian Lasco, Alaina Limbaugh, Itzayana Linares, Yaretzi Linares, Dayanara Maldonado, *Madalyn Markus, Emanuel Martinez Gutierrez, Gavin Martinez-LaPorte, *Brennan McKnight, Josue Mendoza, *Elise Miller, Kaden Miller, Cade Minatto, Madilyn Mismash, Kariane Morales-Arzate, Madelynn Mortensen, *Quinn Murray, Gabriella Najarro, Alexander Nardi, *Hunter Nardi, Ariana Negrete, Haylee Nelson, Makayla Nevins, *Tenley Nichols, Joseph Niemiec, Landen Nussbaum, *Abigail Olson, Emily Olson, Lilianna Ornelas, Ashtin Palma, *Aadi Patel, *Harry Patel, *Mahi Patel, *Luke Peltier, Josalyne Perez, *Brady Peterson, *Isabella Peterson, *Owen Peterson, *Danica Popp, *Ella Pounders, *Teodora Pupovac, *Jake Rakoczy, Giovanni Ramirez, Crystal Rodriguez, *Daniel Rodriguez, Jashawn Rollins, *Rebekah Ruehle, Mateo Ruhle, Andrea Ruiz, Bennett Scuglik, Aidan Shackelford, *Diya Shah, Nicholas Slater, Addison Smith, *Megan Smith, *Brady Starosta, Ariana Stearman, Jacob Sweeting, Briar Thoe, Easton Trifone, *Mikala Trottier, Alexandra Uelmen, Jackson Van Pay, Carly Varda, Nicole Weber, *Jason Wolnik, Ciara Woods, Jordyn Young, Leo Zhang, Zane Zugehoer

*Indicates straight A’s

