MAHONE MIDDLE SCHOOL | FOURTH QUARTER HONOR ROLL

*Agim Abazi, *Magdalena Aguinaga, Aiden Anderson, *Mason Anderson, Naylani Aniog, Serena Arellano, Aydin Avila-Aquino, Malina L Baker, *Logan Baltazar, *Ava Baltic, Kobe Battle, Brennan Belcaster, Kyle Belt, *Mallory Beth, Chase Binninger, Caiden Bjoring, *Autumn Bonus-Waldow, *Connor Brendelson, Mia Bresloff, Marshae Brown, *Charlie Calhoun, Jose Camargo, Cristina Campo, *Brennen Cavalier, *Alexandra Chamberlin, Evelyn Christensen, *Kinsley Christensen-Bara, *Shawn Clarke, Khori Clay, Xavier Collins, *Ella Craig, Gabriel Crowell, Dominick Cucciare, Luca Cucciare, *Desiree Dail, Sander Dallas, *Kendall Davis, *Natelie De Silva, Nicola De Silva, *Ashlynn DeBruin, *Juliette Delagrange, Daniel Deluna, Jameson Dillhoff, Jacob Dobbs, Selena Dorado, *Lyric Dow, *Cole Eadler, *Lucas Edwards, *Ava Ennis, *Bassam Farhan, Henry Felker, Makenzie Felske, *Payton Ferguson, *Jace Fioretti, Michelle Flores, Katalyna Fonte, Ethan Foreman, *Harlyn Forgette, Itzel Galvan, Erik Garcia, *Roy Garcia, Isabella Gomez, *Arianna Gonzales, Dalana Gonzalez, Elijah Gonzalez, Paityn Gorecki, Gavin Goss, *Eleanor Graf, *Jax Greno, *Estella Gutierrez, *Arman Hamdia, *Miran Hamdia, *Chase Haubrich, Jaxon Hendricks, *Sofia Hernandez, Destinee Hill, *Hadyn Hinson, Jacob Holman, Patience Hornby, Noah Hughes, Gabriella Infusino, Ryan Jablonski, Ayden Jackson, *Parker Jeserig, *Ming Jiang, *Aliyah Juleen, Matthew Kaiser, McKenna Korecz, Kayla Krause, *Kallie Krekling, Iya Kudryavtseva, *Kathryn Kundert, Jade Laffredi, *Colby Larder, Casey Lease, Sophia Leipski, *Kylie Leiting, *Alexi Li, Fayith Lindquist, David Lorge, Mackenzie Lorr, Tysen Lunde, *Abigail Maerzke, *Rene Maldonado, *Linneah Marks, Robert Marks, *Maresa Mathew, Jada Matthews, *Giada Matus, Kyiah Mazur, Blake McCafferty, *Bradley McFarland, *Abigail McGrath, *Anelyse Medrano, Jadon Miller, *Adelynn Montemurro, Alex Monticelli, Nathan Monticelli, Jeramee Moreland, Ashley Moreno Osorio, Lily Needham, Gabriellee Neil, *Emelia Nevins, *Tytus Nichter, *Jaqueline Noel, Adan O’Connor, Hillary Ortiz, Ava Owens, *Brian Pace, Noah Parker, Samuel Paulsen, G’vonni Pearson, Kayleigh Perez, Miguel Perez, *Reiley Perez, Amelia Peterson, Elianny Ramirez, *Blake Rasch, *Fabian Rico, *Arianna Rodriguez, Mia Rodriguez, Cole Rohde, Aiden Salazar, *Ashley Santana, Angelie Santiago, Kylie Schildt, Nicholas Schmidt, Giavana Schuldt, Zoe Schultz, Javian Scott, Kasha Sim, *Nikola Sindjelic, Ashland Smith, Sophia Snyder, *Abigail Somers, Joseph Stachon, *Addysen Stahl, *Sayuri Tenhove, Brookelynn Therriault, Johnathan Thomas, Finley Thompson, *Martha Tineo, *Leona Valeri, *Angel Vazquez, *Mia Vazquez, Leilani Vazquez Espinoza, Jayden Walkanoff, Isahbel-Ianah Washington, Ethan Weiss, Cherish Wijayawardhana, Kellan Winkler, *Ava Wolnik, Henry Wulterkens, *Joseph Wulterkens, Adriana Zavala, *Anakin Zeivel, *Owen Zeller, *Amelia Ziccarelli
*Meriem Alili, *Kaylee Andrade, *Vincenzo Andreano, Mia Annel, Mason Aull, Austin Ballard, Julia Bandholz, *Matthew Baumann, *Cecilia Berendes, Nevaeh Berryman, Norelle Bey, Cal Bischoff, Lukas Bluma, Marjorie Bondus, *Zoe Brennan, Amari’ana Britt, *Makaylee Brown, Steven Brown, *Averi Bucher, Kaylee BW Hanson, Isis Cain, Roman Camargo, Tara Caputo, *Amber Card, Gage Carlino, Isidore Cassandra Cervantes, *Juliette Cesarone, Elliot Copen, Cale Costello, *Hunter Couto, Lilliana Cross, *Nyla DeBruin, Alyssa Dembowski, *Jenna DePerte, *Calvin Dombkowski, Presley Erikson, *Jordan Ferguson, *Ella Franke, *Alivia Franti, Arianna Freeman, *Hailey Freres, Ireland Gallagher, Natashia Garst, *Piper Germain, Kai Gerritts, Kaitlyn Ginn, Miles Gray, Alexandria Gruchow, *Elaina Grun, *Jocelyn Gutierrez, Brielle Hadler, Skarlet Halvey, Jackson Harman, Malek Haswah, *Charlotte Hauptmann, *Sean Hawkins, *Brock Hegedus, Ryan Henderson, *Owen Hermes, Aubree Hernandez, Monserrat Hernandez-Garcia, Noelle Houston, Nathaniel Hunt, Kryton Johnson, *Mason Johnson, *Ashlye Jorge, Brinlee Juleen, *Luis Jurado, Garrett Karst, *Mallory Kaufmann, *Sadie Koci, Haley Korecz, *Charlotte Kozel, Mariah Kroes, Elena Lallo, *Sadie Larder, Ashley Lawrence, Monica Leahy, Justin Lease, Myles Leggett, Zackary Lennon, *Ivy Liu, *Lilah Longrie, Trezdon Lother, Aveah Louden, Aeden Macomber, *Kaylie Marquez, Jacqueline Martinez, Naiely Martinez, *Ethan Mason, Jimena Mata Rocha, Mikaela Mathis, *Mason McGrath, Ka’Maria McKenzie, Madison McRoy, Logan Mendlik, Savannah Menzie, Chace Meo, *Lily Meo, Virginia Molton, Elizabeth Moresco, Elias Morse, Lily Mozo Torres, Jakob Mueller, *Lucille Mueller, Nadia Murguia, Dylan Navarrete, Kristin Neiner, *Hoai Nguyen, *Sophia Olden, Randy Ortiz, *Christy Parmer, *Aliyah Perez, Joel Perez, *Arianna Perman, *Josephine Perusich, *Savannah Phillips, Hailey Pisula, Brayden Poisl, Dana Prada Carrillo, Nolen Quiroz, Ayush Rao, Brie Ratzburg, *Ashley Ray, Shiloh Rivera, Kendall Robinson, Cameron Rossell, *Ainsley Rothmeyer, *Alexandra Ruvalcaba, Sahijveer Saharan, Gabriela San Vicente, Colton Schildt, Taylor Schmidt, Taylor Schnaare, *Blake Schumann, Colin Schwandt, William Sepanski, McKailynn Sharp, Claire Smallwood, Addison Smith, *Aubrey Smith, Brayden Smith, *Camden Smith, Jasmine Sotelo-Rodriguez, Addison Stark, *Ava Stoegerer, Julian Strott, *Leah Swetland, *Aaliyah Taylor, Brylee Taylor, *Tessa Thorlton, *Lucas Tifft, Peyton Tranberg, *Julianna Triana, Alely Vallejo, *Lauren Vanderpool, Madilyn VanHeirseele, Christopher Vargas, Kaylee Vena, Isabelle Vines, Natalie Vix, *Rebecca Wait, Ta’Niyah Wallace, Avery Wienke, Sophia Willkomm, Averi Winkler, Graham Winnie, Alexis Wright, Veda Wright, Jonah Zettle, Da’Cianna Zilonis
Erick Aguilar, Argjent Aliu, *Brody Alles, Lucas Alumbreros, Jadelyn Ambriz, Max Anderson, Zaleyia Anderson, *Teagan Andrews, Autumn Aponte, Garrett Bader, *Kyra Balch, *Ashley Barry, Cameron Bentz, *Ethan Benzaquen, Allison Boxler, Meeya Branch, Christian Brazill, Kaedyn Bright, *Brooke Bruns, *Kaylee Calara, Gabrielle Cappert, *Juliana Cardenas, Lilliana Carpenter, Jayla Chase, Zander Colon, Rylan Conklin, Peyton Cooper, *Ryan Corcoran, Haley Corsbie, *Charles Craig, Savhannah Croox-Magat, Oberron Crum, Cyriah Crump, Halley Curnes, Malik Dail, *Alivia Davis, Rylie Davis, Crystal Deluna, Kaitlyn DeSanctis, *Ezequiel Dominguez, *Charles Daniel Dumada-ug, *Dylan Eadler, Molly Ehlert, Ema Eldridge, *Ava Fanelle, Mason Fiene, Isaiah Folsom, *Benjamin Foster, Logan Fowler, Tyree Franklin, Aiden Free, Jayden Freeman, Jayson Freeman, Cole Frye, Mabel Gallagher, Payton Garin, Caden George, Nathan Geraghty, *Jane Gerstung, Claire Giese, Blake Gillies, Nicanor Gomez, Taryn Gomez, *Erica Gosselin, Brendan Grabot, *Gianna Greno, Elider Guzman Cerrato, Derek Hamelink, *Troy Hamelink, Charles Hamilton, Ellie Harding, Ethan Hegedus, Josiah Hernandez, Kane Herrera, Evan Humphrey, *Brooke Hyland, *Marcello Infusino, Alim Isaki, Evan Ishmael, Samuel Ison, Noah Izdepski, *Andrew Johnson, Milliana Jovanovic, Alexis Joy, Robert Junkel, Juliana Kachola, *Michael Kanalakis, Javier Kasprzak, Molly Kaufmann, Aidan Keller, Ryley Knowlton, *Landon Korhonen, Timofey Kudryavtsev, Sebastian Lasco, Alaina Limbaugh, Itzayana Linares, Yaretzi Linares, Dayanara Maldonado, *Madalyn Markus, Emanuel Martinez Gutierrez, Gavin Martinez-LaPorte, *Brennan McKnight, Josue Mendoza, *Elise Miller, Kaden Miller, Cade Minatto, Madilyn Mismash, Kariane Morales-Arzate, Madelynn Mortensen, *Quinn Murray, Gabriella Najarro, Alexander Nardi, *Hunter Nardi, Ariana Negrete, Haylee Nelson, Makayla Nevins, *Tenley Nichols, Joseph Niemiec, Landen Nussbaum, *Abigail Olson, Emily Olson, Lilianna Ornelas, Ashtin Palma, *Aadi Patel, *Harry Patel, *Mahi Patel, *Luke Peltier, Josalyne Perez, *Brady Peterson, *Isabella Peterson, *Owen Peterson, *Danica Popp, *Ella Pounders, *Teodora Pupovac, *Jake Rakoczy, Giovanni Ramirez, Crystal Rodriguez, *Daniel Rodriguez, Jashawn Rollins, *Rebekah Ruehle, Mateo Ruhle, Andrea Ruiz, Bennett Scuglik, Aidan Shackelford, *Diya Shah, Nicholas Slater, Addison Smith, *Megan Smith, *Brady Starosta, Ariana Stearman, Jacob Sweeting, Briar Thoe, Easton Trifone, *Mikala Trottier, Alexandra Uelmen, Jackson Van Pay, Carly Varda, Nicole Weber, *Jason Wolnik, Ciara Woods, Jordyn Young, Leo Zhang, Zane Zugehoer
25 things we've learned about the moon since 1969
The moon is lifeless
The moon is about 4.5 billion years old
The moon is not primordial—it evolved
The moon is shrinking
There is water on the moon...
...and not just in cold, dark places
The solar wind changes
The youngest rocks from the moon are as old as Earth's oldest rocks
The moon’s craters were caused by asteroid impacts
The Earth and moon are genetically related
The lunar surface is solid
The moon is seismically active
The moon is covered with rocks and dust called regolith
Moon rocks were formed in high temperatures without water
There's a huge reserve of heavy metal under the moon's South Pole
The moon has at least two lunar pits
The moon has a crust, mantle, and core—just like Earth
The Earth and moon trade meteorites
The moon is moving away from Earth
Moonquakes can last up to 10 minutes
When it was still very young, the moon melted to form a magma ocean
The moon's gravity helps strengthen Earth's shield
The moon is asymmetrical
The moon's Hermite Crater is home to the coldest temperature ever measured in the solar system
Its crust offers perspective on other planets
