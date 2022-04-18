Mahone Middle School robotics team with pink droid captures first at SeaPerch regional, advances to international competition

A Mahone Middle School underwater robotics team has placed first in the middle school division at the Navy Great Lakes Regional SeaPerch Competition presented by the Great Lakes Naval Base and held at nearby Lake Forest Academy on April 9.

Consisting of eighth-graders Ashtin Palma, Kaylee Calara and Ellani Colbert, members of the Mahone team known as “My Little Pony” and their uniquely painted pink ROV, or remotely operated vehicle, as the droid is known, now advance to the International SeaPerch Competition that will take place in Maryland June 4-5.

The Kenosha News caught up with team coach Brittany Chase who said the members weren’t expecting to win and that they had “kind of a roller coaster” of emotions competing for the first time at the Great Lakes Regional.

Q: What did the team and their remotely operated vehicle have to do to win the competition?

A: One of the courses was an obstacle course. There are five hoops set up that they have to go through, up, down, over, around. And, you have to do it as fast as you can. They did pretty well. I think they did it in 2 minutes and 20 seconds to go through it and come back. So, one is run through it as fast as you can. The other is a challenge or “mission” course. Both are underwater. For the second one, they had to unlatch a door over PVC pipe with ropes on it. They had to unhook batteries to simulate as if you had a robot in space on the ISS (International Space Station). Pick up the battery, move it out of its little area over to a different platform, pick up a different battery pull it back and then, just moving various tools back and forth between platforms. The out of the pool event, the third one, was a paper they had to write. It was all about the design process and how they built the robot.

Q: How long have the students been together on the robotics team?

A: We’ve been working on robot design since the beginning of March. It takes somewhere between five to 10 hours to put the robots together.

Q: What were some of the challenges they had to overcome before they could start operating the robots?

A: Coming up with the design. They have the standard SeaPerch design they promote on their website. When you buy the ROV they tell you how to build it exactly like it looks. You always have the opportunity to kind of construct it the way you want. You just have to fit within an 18-inch hoop – height, width, length. They could personalize and change the shape or the frame if they want to. It still has to have a left and right thruster and an up and down thruster.

Q: Does the robot have a name?

A: I am not sure. I know the team name for the eighth-graders was “My Little Pony” and it was kind of chosen on their way out of school (before the event) and they painted the robot bright pink. The other teams spray painted theirs bright orange. The bright colors actually helps because when it’s under water and it’s white with the robot made of PVC pipes, you really can’t see it. Pink, orange you can see it even when the water is rippling. Every time a Navy person saw it they would say, “Oh, my gosh. It’s so cute.”

Q: How many students in all competed for Mahone Middle School?

A: In total for Mahone we had six students competing.

Q: How many teams participated in the Navy Great Lakes Regional SeaPerch Competition?

A: There were 31 teams total at this event. I think there were 15 middle school teams. There were high school teams and middle school teams and then an open competition.

Q: Has Mahone Middle School competed in the SeaPerch competition in the past?

A: I did a SeaPerch competition back in 2020 with one of the eighth-graders who was sixth-grader back then. And we had a couple other people on that team. And then everything got shutdown for COVID. We did the SeaPerch 2020 in Milwaukee. Then everybody (statewide) got told go home that year. And then, we did the Milwaukee one again this year. The eighth grade team took first in presentation at that one.

Q: The international competition will have similar events the team will participate in. What are they looking to improve upon?

A: We definitely want to go as fast as humanly possible, maybe even faster if they can figure it out. They already have some ideas on how to fix up their robot, too, to make it more capable of moving some pieces around. They had a little trouble moving some of the batteries around.

Q: What did the students learn about themselves and possibly about their competitors at the regional level?

A: I do know that they were not expecting to win by any means, just because there were other teams and when we go to these events we can see and they’re like, “Oh, you guys have been doing this for years.” You can tell, they’ve got labeled bins for their robots, everything is all matching, they’re sending the maximum amount of teams. And we’re saying, “Hi. This is our first time.” We don’t have matching bins and we just brought the bag that it came in.

Q: Where did they practice?

A: We did practice at our local YMCA; they were able to use part of lane to practice. We did do a few sessions to just get comfortable with the robots and the controls. So they did feel a whole lot more comfortable maneuvering their robot underwater. And they did a lot of talking to each other while moving the robot and giving each other tips. I’m not as actively coaching in that sense. I’m there listening. And, if I see they might need a different angle, I’ll say to try a different angle. I’m there to see if they need a different propeller and I’ll get them a propeller if it falls off.

Q: How is the “chemistry” on this team?

A: They are all friends. They happen to all be in my house (Freedom House), as well, at Mahone Middle School. That’s why it was easy to see them and work with them. And I think a couple of them have known each other for a while. Ashtin might not have been as thrilled about the pink, but he was outvoted. I think the pink might have been the lucky color is what (Kaylee and Ellani) were telling him. Other than that, I think he’s OK with it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.