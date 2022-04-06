Plourde selected as new WUHS superintendent

WILMOT — Michael Plourde will be the new superintendent of Wilmot Union High School.

The Board of Education approved a two-year contract with Ploude at a special meeting Wednesday. He will assume the position as of July 1, but will spend time in the district prior to that to aid in the transition process.

Plourde, who is currently serving as the Willowbrook Middle School principal in the Prairie Hill School District in South Beloit, Ill., was one of two finalists chosen from an initial field of 25 applicants. The other finalists was John Lehnen, superintendent/principal of the North Cape School District in Franksville.

Both finalists spent a day in the district meeting with students, faculty, administration, a stakeholder advisory group, and the board.

“The school board was very impressed with both finalists and were certain that each of them would have done a fine job leading the school district,” said board President Laurie DeMoon. “The board selected Dr. Plourde because of his experience at all three levels — elementary, middle, and high school — and, his ability to be a systems thinker."

Plourde, has also served as: a math teacher at Bigfoot Union High School (2007-2008) and Hononegah Community High School District in Rockton, Ill., (2008-2012); Harlem Middle School Assistant Principal, Machesney Park, Ill., (2012-2014); and Rock Cut Elementary Principal, Machesney Park, Ill., (2014-2018).

His professional degrees include: a Bachelor of Science in math secondary education from Northern Michigan University; a Master of Arts from Aurora University; and doctorate from Aurora University.

The board used the education recruitment and development firm McPherson & Jacobson, LLC to assist with the search.

