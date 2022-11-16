 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PowerUp resource fair returns to UW-Parkside Saturday following two-year hiatus

Students and their parents take part in a previous PowerUp college resource fair at UW-Parkside in 2019.

 Brian Passino

The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, in partnership with the Kenosha and Racine Unified school districts, will present the PowerUp College and Resource Fair at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The fair, which will be held on the campus at 900 Wood Road, returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration at the event starts at 8:30 a.m., with programming running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The resource fair exposes high school juniors, seniors and their families to area colleges and universities. It is also designed to teach them about financial resources that can help make college a reality, according to organizers.

The City of Kenosha and major public and private sector partners on Tuesday officially announced the creation of the Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy, which will serve middle school and high school youth along with young adults ages 18-24 and aims to provide them with the skills and resources to pursue college, as well as, other career paths.

The announcement was made during a press conference in the former Brown National Bank Building at 2222 63rd St. where the academy is planned. The city-initiated project is being developed in partnership with Carthage College, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Herzing University, Gateway Technical College, Jockey International, Best Buy, the Kenosha YMCA, the Students Engagement through Groups and Activities program, gener8tor and the Mahone Fund.

Planned for the Uptown district, the academy would be located within a few blocks of the proposed Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood, a neighborhood focused on innovation, education, training, learning and work opportunities. Plans for the academy include a new teen technology center through a collaboration with Jockey International, the Kenosha YMCA and Best Buy. City officials said renovation of the building is expected to be completed by the end of the year and the academy would open to full programming as early as January 2023.

For more on this story, check back later at www.kenoshanews.com

Students will have the opportunity to meet, network and discuss goals with college and university representatives from the region. The fair is open to minority and low- to moderate-income juniors and seniors who attend schools in the Kenosha Unified School District, Racine Unified School District, St. Catherine's High School, St. Joseph Catholic Academy and Christian Life School.

Workshop topics include: financial literacy: financial preparation for college and beyond; college and career readiness. There will also be a presentation on Historically Black colleges and Universities.

In addition, former Mahone Fund scholarship recipients will share their personal success stories and speak to the benefits of the Fund’s Career Exploration Organization mentoring program.

The PowerUp College and Resource Fair started at Lincoln Middle School in 2011 and has expanded to give parents and students more post-secondary educational opportunities to pursue.

For more information, visit mahonefund.org to register, or to obtain additional college fair or vendor registration information. Or, contact Tim Mahone at chairman@mahonefund.org or Sabrina Morgan at 262-564-2362 or morgans@gtc.edu.

“We are thrilled that the PowerUp College and Resource Fair is returning this year,” said Kenosha Unified Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Weiss. “This partnership brings many excellent resources together in one place for busy families in Kenosha and Racine, which makes planning for the future less intimidating and more exciting for students and parents alike.”

“The opportunity for students and their families to visit with college and university representatives and learn about financial resources right in one place is so beneficial,” said Racine Unified Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien. “I hope many of our students will take advantage, come out to PowerUp and see what doors open up for them toward a bright future beyond high school.”

PowerUp Coordinator Sabrina Morgan added, “We are super excited to return back to an in-person format. The Mahone Fund's Career Exploration Organization (CEO) mentoring program is committed to opening up accessible opportunities for college and career readiness. It’s important to engage the parents and students and help them explore and navigate these life changing decisions. The PowerUp College and Resource fair serves as the opportunity to kick off our CEO College scholarship season.”

