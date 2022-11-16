PowerUp resource fair returns to UW-Parkside Saturday following two-year hiatus

The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, in partnership with the Kenosha and Racine Unified school districts, will present the PowerUp College and Resource Fair at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside on Saturday, Nov. 19.
The fair, which will be held on the campus at 900 Wood Road, returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration at the event starts at 8:30 a.m., with programming running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The resource fair exposes high school juniors, seniors and their families to area colleges and universities. It is also designed to teach them about financial resources that can help make college a reality, according to organizers.
Students will have the opportunity to meet, network and discuss goals with college and university representatives from the region. The fair is open to minority and low- to moderate-income juniors and seniors who attend schools in the Kenosha Unified School District, Racine Unified School District, St. Catherine's High School, St. Joseph Catholic Academy and Christian Life School.
Workshop topics include: financial literacy: financial preparation for college and beyond; college and career readiness. There will also be a presentation on Historically Black colleges and Universities.
In addition, former Mahone Fund scholarship recipients will share their personal success stories and speak to the benefits of the Fund’s Career Exploration Organization mentoring program.
The PowerUp College and Resource Fair started at Lincoln Middle School in 2011 and has expanded to give parents and students more post-secondary educational opportunities to pursue.
“We are thrilled that the PowerUp College and Resource Fair is returning this year,” said Kenosha Unified Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Weiss. “This partnership brings many excellent resources together in one place for busy families in Kenosha and Racine, which makes planning for the future less intimidating and more exciting for students and parents alike.”
“The opportunity for students and their families to visit with college and university representatives and learn about financial resources right in one place is so beneficial,” said Racine Unified Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien. “I hope many of our students will take advantage, come out to PowerUp and see what doors open up for them toward a bright future beyond high school.”
PowerUp Coordinator Sabrina Morgan added, “We are super excited to return back to an in-person format. The Mahone Fund's Career Exploration Organization (CEO) mentoring program is committed to opening up accessible opportunities for college and career readiness. It’s important to engage the parents and students and help them explore and navigate these life changing decisions. The PowerUp College and Resource fair serves as the opportunity to kick off our CEO College scholarship season.”
IN PHOTOS: 2021 Mahone Fund Reaching for Rainbows gala
The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund annual Reaching for Rainbows “Pursuit of Excellence” gala was held Tuesday, June 8, in Carthage’s A. F. Siebert Chapel. Over $325,000 in college scholarships was awarded to local area high school students and special awards were presented.
