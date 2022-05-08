REUTHER HIGH SCHOOL | THIRD QUARTER HONOR ROLL

Dr. Sue Savaglio-Javis, Kenosha Unified superintendent, addresses Reuther High School graduates Saturday, saying how proud she is of them for accomplishing their goal during adversity over this last year.
IN PHOTOS: Reuther High School Class of 2021 students graduate
Commencement ceremonies for the Reuther High School Class of 2021 took place Saturday, June 5, 2021.
Angela Haney brings flowers for her daughter's graduation from Reuther High School on Saturday. She says she is extremely proud of her daughter Aniyah Haney's accomplishments".
PHOTO BY JASMINE WILLIS
Dorine Hardy and Tamika Hardy come to support their family at the Reuther High School graduation.
PHOTO BY JASMINE WILLIS
Reuther High School graduates file in for their commencement exercises Saturday on the field of Indian Trail High School.
JASMINE WILLIS photos
This banner wishes the members of the Class of 2021 well wishes at the Reuther High School graduation Saturday.
PHOTO BY JASMINE WILLIS
Stephanie Scott hands out water to the people attending the Reuther High School graduation ceremony Saturday since it was 91 degrees outside.
PHOTO BY JASMINE WILLIS
Faculty and staff file in for the Reuther High School commencement exercises Saturday on the field of Indian Trail High School.
PHOTO BY JASMINE WILLIS
PHOTO BY JASMINE WILLIS
The members of the podium stand as graduating students process in for the Reuther High School graduation Saturday.
PHOTO BY JASMINE WILLIS
Members of the Reuther High School graduating class were spaced out on the track at Indian Trail High School for the commencement ceremony.
PHOTO BY JASMINE WILLIS
PHOTO BY JASMINE WILLIS
Reuther High School class valedictorian Tashea Dansi Booker gives an inspirational speech to her fellow graduates.
PHOTO BY JASMINE WILLIS
Some members of the Reuther High School graduating class decorated their mortarboards for commencement on Saturday.
PHOTO BY JASMINE WILLIS
