REUTHER HIGH SCHOOL | THIRD QUARTER HONOR ROLL

GRADE 9

*Jesse Brackney, *Asher Buckley, Rogelio Castro, Sierra Cortes, Jonathan Figueroa Galvan, Lakeely Garrett, Emma Kewenig, Kylie Knodel, Natalie Sandberg, Mya Sikorsky, Brandy Watkins, Adriana Wick and Alexandra Wilkerson.

GRADE 10

Daniel Ayala, *Ciara Brown, Jalen Davison, Jared Gillis, Ashly Gonzalez, *Ethan Hassler, *Lorissa Hernandez, Mitchell Hoepner, Trinity Hopkins, *Samantha Hund, Aeron Johnson, Caitlin Kiely, *Cheyanne Madson, Juliana Martinez, Leonardo Montemurro, Julian Moreno, Kaden Nelson, Aliyah Price, Dorie Rosmann, Jade Tyler and Mia Velasco.

GRADE 11

Ramon Alvarez, Renz Baduria, Dakota Beresford, Marlena Castillo, Dustin Crass, Angel Cruz, Nicolai DeFord, Elliana Echols, Kaydance Gonzalez, Kiana Hamilton, Griselda Hernandez Martinez, Haley Hiser, Eric Jones, Juliana Jones, Shy’esha Jones, Alexis Kauten, Ryan Kohman, Kailey Kozerski, Tamia McGhee, *Kaley Miller, Kevon Morgan, *Justice Muma, Abreyann Pacetti, Latrina Price, Arianna Ruiz, Eliani Velazquez, *Landrik Wagner, *Destiny Washington, Kaitlynn Yates and *Conor Young.

GRADE 12

Calvin Aldrich, *Efrain Alvarez, *Destiny Barker, Alylionna Bland, Mia Curtin, John Dobbs, Christine Feichtner, *Aleeyah Florez, Tamiriana Gaston, Dayanara Giles, Tra Shawn Gordon, Alyssa Higgins, Suzanne Hoepner, Kevin Lopez, Joelia Lowery, *Angelica Merlos, Oscar Miranda, William Pietschman, *Kiara Rios, Taylor Sharp, *Audrey Shiels, *Jessie Smith, Josiah Snowden, Gianna Snyder, Ivan Solis, Olivia Wellman and Madison Wood.

* Indicates straight A’s

