School news: Central High School awarded 2022 Support Music Merit Award

Central wins merit award

The National Association of Music Merchants has awarded the Central High School Music Department the Support Music Merit Award for the fourth time in five years.

Mr. Adam Scheele is director of bands at Central High School, indicated only 80 schools in the nation receive this award each year. Criteria is based on items that include the number of students in the music program, various music offerings (marching band, pep band, solo/ensemble, and more), participation in festivals/competitions, number of concerts, number of people who attend the events, budget, and other support.

An SMMA Award is an opportunity for an individual school to be acknowledged for its commitment to music education. It is a “school-only” distinction awarded as part of the Best Communities for Music Education program.

University of Alabama

Katie Riese, of Kenosha, has been selected as one of 50 students chosen for the new Blackburn Class of 2022. The Blackburn Institute, a civic engagement and leadership organization at The University of Alabama, selects a class of 50 new students each spring. As part of this new class, Katie Riese will be developed as a leader through the Institute’s new student curriculum.

The curriculum includes travel experiences across the state of Alabama, networking opportunities, professional development and the Institute’s annual symposium. Additionally, students will plan a civic engagement project with their peers and implement it as a cohort.

