UPDATE: Kenosha Unified voters return long-time incumbent, elect two newcomers to School Board

Voters in the Kenosha Unified School District returned a long-time incumbent and elected two newcomers to the School Board Tuesday night.

Rebecca Stevens, currently the longest serving member of the board, topped all candidates with 10,395 votes, followed by Kristine Schmaling and Eric Meadows with 9,682 and 9,412 votes, respectively.

In all, six candidates ran for three at-large board seats. Also seeking election were Jon Kim, Atifa Robinson and Sam Roochnik who received 8,629, 8,294 and 7,680 votes, respectively. The top three vote-getters are elected to the board.

Community's trust

Stevens, who was elected to a sixth consecutive three-year term, said her re-election reflected the trust the community has in her ability to “stand up in what I believe is best for everybody” in the district.

“I try to listen to all sides and move forward in a positive direction and I really think it’s a trust and an appreciation for supporting others in trying to improve our education system,” said Stevens, who received an endorsement from the Kenosha Education Association, along with incumbent Robinson and Roochnik. “It’s what we are trying to do for our (kids) and it’s important now more than ever.”

Stevens said among the most important priorities are helping students to recover learning losses only worsened by the pandemic. The district has the opportunity to use $45 million in ESSER III funds to effectively help students, she said.

“We’ve got some good plans in place and we’re going to go over that again to make sure we can get them caught up,” she said referring to additional staffing and summer school, among them. “I think that’s the No. 1 priority that I see.”

Behavioral and mental health issues and the superintendent search are also priorities for the board, she said.

“That’s another huge thing to get accomplished,” she said. “And, that’s a lot.”

Stevens said that it’s important, and reflected in the community, that she’s willing to work with “all board members.”

“We’ve got to figure it out together. That’s super important,” she said.

Newcomers win



The election also signaled a significant shift in the makeup of the board as voters also elected two newcomers in Schmaling and Meadows.

“I ran as a candidate who wanted to give a voice to some of the community that I think has been ignored for a long time. I think the fact Kristine … and I won shows that there’s a significant portion that agree that they’re tired of being ignored,” Meadows said. “I want to be on this board to help point out what we have seen that needs correcting.

“I’m going to be a cheerleader, as well as, a critic of the district going forward,” he said. “But we’re going to make Kenosha a truly great school district again.”

Meadows said the district’s budget – currently Unified is facing a $19.5 million structural deficit – is the biggest priority that needs to be addressed.

“We’re in a huge deficit right now,” he said. “We’re going to need to make some tough decisions for what we’re going to do to fix this problem.”

Meadows said that he is not in support of “any referendum or tax increase” to address it.

“We can’t keep asking taxpayers to keep bailing out a failing system,” he said. “We have to figure out that without raising taxes and that’s what we’re going to try to work on.”

Meadows said election was “mandate that Kenosha Unified needs to change how they do things.”

Schmaling said she was “thankful and blessed” by voters who supported her first-time candidacy.

“I would really like to focus on how to support parents, students and teachers in regards to academics,” she said. Schmaling said she would like to start an “academic recovery plan” for the learning loss for the core subjects, including reading and math.

“That would be one (area) of focus,” she said. She said the other area the district needs to prioritize, is the need for accountability for student actions in school.

“I think the safety of our kids and our teachers is super important and that you need to have some metrics … for a behavioral program that disciplines. Right, now we’re being told we can’t discipline certain children,” she said, "and I think that’s causing more havoc in schools that what needs to be.”

Kenosha Unified School Board positions are at-large seats in the district that encompasses Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and Somers, east of Interstate 94. The three candidates receiving the highest vote totals in the election will each serve three-year terms that expire on April 27, 2025. School Board members each earn $6,500 annually.

