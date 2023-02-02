University of Wisconsin-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford announced Thursday that she will be leaving the university to assume the leadership position at Indiana University Southeast in New Albany, Indiana.

“Debbie has been an extraordinary leader at UW-Parkside, and it is bittersweet to see our friend and a fantastic leader leave the UW System,” said UW System President Jay Rothman. “She is articulate, thoughtful and passionate.”

Ford has served as the UW-P chancellor for 13 years.

A strong believer in community engagement and building partnerships throughout the region, Ford was actively engaged in a variety of regional organizations, including the Kenosha Area Business Alliance and the Racine County Economic Development Corp. She was selected by Kenosha’s mayor to serve as the founding president of Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood, an effort to transform the 107 acres of a previous Chrysler plant site into an Innovation District.

“Chancellor Ford grew up in the Louisville metropolitan region near the IU Southeast campus, and she is excited to return home to make a positive difference on the campus and in the area,” said Susan Sciame-Giesecke, IU vice president for regional campuses and online education. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and 14 years of experience leading a campus very similar to IU Southeast. I am excited that we were able to attract such an outstanding and proven leader. The campus is positioned well for the future.”