UW-Parkside presents first Smart Cities U; sessions in March and April

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has announced the first Smart Cities U. The virtual certificate program is designed to assist and empower local leaders to better understand and manage the multidimensional nature of economic development.

The sessions (offered virtually on Zoom) will be held March 24 and 30, and April 7 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. This new series is sponsored by the Center for Research in Innovation and Smart Cities, the College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies, and Professional and Continuing Education. It will be taught by faculty and industry-recognized experts.

Participants will learn about smart city development planning, including the importance of collaboration among stakeholders through case studies, activities, and additional resources. These sessions are beneficial for non-government and government organizations, including individuals looking to do business with governmental organizations.

This focus this year will be on readiness, referring to the ability of the public and private sector to be able to assess their readiness to implement a technology based improvement to services for the community. The introductory and general sessions will assist participants in the assessment of technology as it relates to economic development and provides tools to make decisions regarding their communities’ needs, capacities, and return on investment.

Focus areas

Smart Cities U is constructed with specialized certificates in different smart cities topics, allowing participants the opportunity to focus on their area of greatest need. The topics are Smart Mobility, Smart Infrastructure, and Smart Security. Each topic has three separate workshops focusing on assessment, government capacity, and action planning. Participants must take part in all three workshops of that specialty topic to receive the certificate and shareable digital badge. Introductory sessions to accompany certificates are also available.

The three certificates focus on specific areas of economic development that can be addressed through technology and take the general theme of readiness and apply it more directly to the challenges of mobility, infrastructure, and security.

Each track provides participants with tools to assess needs and capacity of their local communities, how to gather and interpret data to inform those decisions, and also provides a local case study that allows participants to see the decision making and implementation process of a real local community in Wisconsin.

For more information, visit: https://www.uwp.edu/learn/continuingeducation/smartcitiesu.cfm

