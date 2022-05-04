UW-Parkside to hold commencement ceremonies May 14 for Class of 2022

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin – Parkside will recognize the achievements of the Class of 2022 during spring commencement ceremonies to be held May 14 in the De Simone Arena Sports & Activity Center on the campus at 900 Wood Road.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. for the first ceremony, which will be held at 9 a.m. for the College of Arts and Humanities and the College of Business, Economics and Computing. Doors will open at 1 p.m. for the second ceremony, which will start at 2 p.m. for the College of Natural and Health Sciences and the College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies.

According to Parkside officials, commencement speakers will include Wes Saber, executive vice president and chief financial officer for HARIBO of America, the No. 1 gummi brand candy in the U.S. and the Chancellor’s Award recipient Kelly Burke of Racine, who will receive degrees in four majors: accounting, management information systems, marketing, and business management.

More than 500 graduates from the Class of 2022 and their guests are expected to attend the celebration.

