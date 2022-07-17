WASHINGTON MIDDLE SCHOOL | FOURTH QUARTER HONOR ROLL

GRADE 6
Ambriella Baggett, Avah Bartley-Schroeder, Eliseo Beltran, Kaidan Braden, Naveah Brown, Marisol Camacho, Michael Cervantes, *Zoey Conner, Jace Cooper, Giovani Cruz-Alonso, Josiah Cruz-Ramirez, *Sydnie Czajkowski, Willard Fields, Erick Figueroa-Perez, Hunter Fuchs, Darrell Garrett, *Adrian Gilbert, *Bradley Gomaz, Elizabeth Green, Edward Grimaldo Valencia, *Marvin Jones, *Jenna Keiffer-Zagar, *Ruth Kroth, Patric Lara, Morgan Leicht, Alexander Martinez, Jazmin Martinez, Elise Minor, Maliah Moores, Layla Morales, La’Niya Peoples, *Juan Perez-Padilla, Trulie Pineda, Z’ahra Price, *Lehilani Ramirez, Selena Rangel, Muhammad Saffuallah, Gerardo Sandoval Figueroa, Damien Sauceda, *Alexander Serrano, Mya Smith, Luke Stanton, Trinity Tyler, Jose Valero Mejia, Jayden Walton, Trinity Washington, Chloe Webb, Gionni Williams, *Javari Wright
GRADE 7
Wyatt Banovez, Rihanna Barker, Yarely Beltran Andrade, Noah Bishop, Sahvannah Bryant, Chloe Burchette, *Hailie Chatman, Khalea Cole, Nevaeh Cooper, Owen Cullen, Ja’Merion Davis, Amberlyn DeGroot, Amilya Edwards, Julien Florez, John Fodor, *Carl Gauslow, Jennifer Hansen, Corbin Hansler, *Sariyah Hedstrom, Martin Hernandez, Jahaziel Herrera-Ruiz, LeDerrick Hitchcock, Ja’Mia Hughes, Kaiden Humphreys, Eraly Jaramillo, Madelynne Johnson, Connor Kemen, *Skylar Lewis, James Lindsey, *Isaiah Martinez, Amari McWay, Allison Mendez Velasquez, *Isabelle Miller, *Brianna Mitchell, Lizbeth Mondragon, Christian Moore-Shumway, Zoey Mucklin, Melissa Olmeda, Ciara Otero, Eliana Otero, *Brooklyn Pariseau, Hunter Perez, Aubriana Pillizzi-Antrim, Emily Portzen, John Prado, Larenzz Pratt, Payten Quinn, Peyton Raditz, Analise Reyes, Kaylee Reyes, *Anastacia Rivas, Gavin Robinson, Aidan Rohrscheib, *Alexa Romero, *Elijah Roth, *Cadence Rozycki, *Giuliana Ruffolo, Jeremy Sandberg, Marivel Sandoval, Christopher Sexton, Cherokee Smith, Dru Smith, *Arjana Soto, *Izabella Sposito, *Brayden Styles, Abrianna Torres, *Lilianna Valdivia, *Anali Vivero, Riley Wamboldt, *Shiloh Webb, *Michael White, Hunter Whitney, Avion Williams, Donovan Wuorenma, Juenita Zambrano, Jocelyn Zarco
GRADE 8
Talynn Ade, Xzavier Altoro, Nevaeh Atkins, Faride Ayech, Bryant Benitez, Nancy Benitez Valencia, *Alexis Carbajal Vazquez, *Selena Cazarez, Caleb Clay, Madison Counterman, Maritza Cruz-Alonso, Anaya Cunningham, Darcy Davis, *Ximena Delgado Gonzalez, Destin Fitzwater, *Emily Fortner, Jaelle Fulford, *Dequan Gaddis, *Nina Garcia, Tifany Gomez Castaneda, Nathan Hampton, Nariah Hill, Hannah Hudec, Alejandra Infante, *Riley Jecevicus, *Myleea Jordan, Saffire Kern, Jiah Kidd, Stephanie Lagunas, Laniyah Lauderdale, *Bettie Luna, Isaac Mayer, Amiya McCray, Grace Meyer, Hailey Miller, Helen Munoz-Juarez, Delilah Perez, Brayden Phillips, Allison Portzen, Sebastian Quigley, Ryland Quinn, Wyatt Rasch, *Melissa Roman, Sydney Scott, *Leah Shatzer, *Nayeli Spencer, Tyler Thomas, Jimena Valdivia, Faith Whitney, Christopher Willard, Camyia Wright, *Oscar Zepeda Garcia
*Indicates straight A’s
