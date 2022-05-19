WATCH NOW: Commencement speaker to Gateway Technical College graduates: `No job that is beneath you'

SOMERS – For students whose passion is helping people, there will be days when the calling comes with toil, pain and the heaviness of hard work.

On the second night of Gateway Technical College’s graduations, speaker Guida Brown reminded those soon to receive their degrees from the School of Health and the School of Protective and Human Services that often what they love to do will not come easy and it will be humbling.

Brown who has served as the executive director of the Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse the last 13 years, said there will be many times when they’ll have to scrub toilets, pull weeds, and clean up blood and even vomit.

“Or do whatever grunt work you need to do in your field,” she said to the dozens of black-cap-and-gown clad women and men in the Class of 2022 who were at the center of the Alfred and Bernice De Simone Arena with their family and friends surrounding them in stands at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Wednesday night.

“And, that’s OK because as my sainted mother Lena Brown, who had been a head custodian in Kenosha Unified School District, taught me: `There is no job that is beneath you.’ There are many, many tasks that we don’t want to do, but none of them is beneath us.

“Remembering that will take you far in life, farther than anything you learned in classes or internships, farther than any book knowledge you can get, farther than any of the privileges that have been bestowed upon you and farther than any accolades you’ve earned,” said Brown.

A day earlier, Gateway graduated students who earned their degrees from School of Business and Transportation and School of Manufacturing, Engineering and Information Technology. More than 350 students were expected to graduate, according to Gateway officials.

Brown also drew inspiration from the late Fred Rogers, of “Mister Rogers” neighborhood fame. She said before there were smartphones, he was one of her first “influencers” from whom she learned about feelings and “emotional intelligence … before emotional intelligence was a thing.”

“He taught us to be curious, to be caring and to be conscientious. He addressed issues of mental illness, racial inequality and rights for those with disabilities,” she said. “And, he taught us that the helpers matter.”

Brown called to mind one of Rogers’ famous quotes about when he was a boy and the comforting words of his mother when he would see “scary things” appear on the news: “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping,”

Then, Brown reminded this class that they are the helpers.

“Each one of you knows what Mr. Rogers taught. All feelings are OK, but what we do with our feelings matters most,” she said. “Others are not like you, but that doesn’t make them less valuable.”

She said they need to be responsible the “most vulnerable in our communities” and to make life better in their communities.

“To do that, we have to take care of ourselves and we need to treat others as our neighbors whether they live across the yard or across the globe,” she said. “We’re all in this together. And, I’m so happy that you’re with me on this journey. Congratulations, graduates. Let’s be careful out there.”

Delivering the student response was Maggie Mosley, a Kenosha resident, who previously worked at local fast-food restaurant before answering her calling in human services, for which she has earned an associate degree.

Mosley told her classmates she was proud of them and their successes and proud of the staff at Gateway, who helped, learned and adapt on with them on the “same pandemic journey.”

“Now that we’ve reached graduation, we have a new responsibility: Let’s give back to Gateway by honoring their vision to make life-changing educational opportunities a reality,” she said. “Let’s make sure that the next generation of students have the same opportunity that we’ve received. Let’s continue to be role models for success to our families.”

And, she challenged them to remember “this successful chapter” in their lives.

“Lifelong learning is natural and we’ve already accomplished so much,” she said. “The proof is sitting here tonight. Congratulations to the Gateway graduating class of 2022.”

Gateway President and CEO Brian Albrecht called the Wednesday’s commencement a “unique evening” as not only he, but long-time Vice President and Provost Zina Haywood would be retiring this year.

“This is our last commencement ceremony,” he said. “I want to tell Zina how grateful I am for the many years of service you provided for our college and for the entire state of Wisconsin.”

And to the graduates he said: “You’re the reason we’ve dedicated our lives to work, to higher education. And, what an honor for us to spend just a few minutes with you and help celebrate and share with you this wonderful journey that you’ve been on.”

Later, Haywood thanked the college and, especially “my friend Dr. Bryan Albrecht for 29 years of wonderful memories.” Taking over for Haywood in June will be John Thibodeau, Gateway assistant provost and a vice president, according to Albrecht.

The ceremony also honored Jesus Anaya as its 2022 Distinguished Alumni. Anaya, who earned an automotive servicing diploma from Gateway in 1980, has owned and operated an auto repair business of the same name in Kenosha for 40 years.

