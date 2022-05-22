WATCH NOW: Community members say funding mental health, teacher training should be part of Kenosha Unified's top priorities

While Kenosha Unified administration eyes staffing and programs to halt pandemic-related learning losses, residents at a listening session last week also weighed in on the priorities they believe the district must focus on.

“This is a really transformational amount of funding that can support our students in our community,” said Lynn Debilzen, director of impact and strategy for the Kenosha-based Building Our Future, which facilitated last week’s community input meeting. The district is receiving a $45 million grant from the third and final round of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding.

Over the last two years, the district has received two previous rounds of ESSER funding. Last year, it received close to $20 million in federal pandemic relief, of which $15 million went toward facilities and $5 million to hire 23 full-time-equivalent instructors. In 2020, the district spent $4.6 million of the federal COVID-19 funding on technology, health and safety products and specialized reading licenses for teachers.

“It’s really important for those decisions around funding to be community driven. I’m glad you’re here to share your priorities and where you want to see the focus,” Debilzen told those attending last week’s session.

About 15-20 people participated in small group discussions honing in on what they felt were the most important needs to be addressed at the elementary, middle and high school levels.

Reading emphasis

District-wide professional development with emphasis on the “science of reading” garnered the highest rating for one group tasked with identifying the top priority at the elementary level.

Amy Charbonneau, a parent of Kenosha Unified students, said the district would not necessarily have to change the curriculum but that funds should go toward professional development for all elementary teachers.

“(It) empowers them with the stuff that has been proven over the past 20 years to allow them to be more effective with their reading instruction so that all of those kids can be successful, can gain those foundational skills that will allow them to have the confidence they need to head into the higher levels and to feel successful,” said Charbonneau, speaking for the elementary work group.

Mental health services

At the middle and high school levels, work group leaders said mental health services for students should be at the top of the list when it comes to spending ESSER III funding.

Amy Garrigan, who led the middle school work group, said more than half of the money ought to go toward mental health, including funding social workers and counselors.

“Again, we feel they need to be full-time, in schools, every school,” she said. The group placed emphasis on training all staff in mental health “first aid” and the signs to look for and an application of “best practices” in identifying how student academic performance is being affected during the school day.

Lynda Bogdala, who spoke on behalf of the high school work group, said the funds also should be used toward hiring mental health professionals.

The group recommended that, rather than hiring them as employees, however, the district should consider contracting for their services or enlisting the help of college students earning master’s level degrees in the mental health field.

The services are needed in an effort to help students’ coping skills “with everything they’ve dealt with or missed out on,” Bogdala said.

She said education continues to be needed in order to remove the stigma often encountered by those seeking mental health services and “to help prevent that stigma from progressing in the future.”

Read Across Kenosha March 2 community literacy event Forest Park Read Across America 2022 Forest Park Elementary was one of about 40 schools to participate in this year's United Way of Kenosha County's Read Across Kenosha community … Forest Park Read Across America 2022 Students at Forest Park Elementary participate in this year's United Way of Kenosha County's Read Across Kenosha community literacy event held… Forest Park Read Across America 2022 Students at Forest Park Elementary participate in this year's United Way of Kenosha County's Read Across Kenosha community literacy event held… Forest Park Read Across America 2022 Students at Forest Park Elementary participate in this year's United Way of Kenosha County's Read Across Kenosha community literacy event held… Forest Park Read Across America 2022 Students at Forest Park Elementary participate in this year's United Way of Kenosha County's Read Across Kenosha community literacy event held… Forest Park Read Across America 2022 Students at Forest Park Elementary participate in this year’s United Way of Kenosha County’s Read Across Kenosha community literacy event held… Forest Park Read Across America 2022 Students at Forest Park Elementary participate in this year's United Way of Kenosha County's Read Across Kenosha community literacy event held… Forest Park Read Across America 2022 Students at Forest Park Elementary participate in this year's United Way of Kenosha County's Read Across Kenosha community literacy event held… Forest Park Read Across America 2022 Students at Forest Park Elementary participate in this year’s United Way of Kenosha County’s Read Across Kenosha community literacy event held…

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.