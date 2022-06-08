WATCH NOW: Kenosha e-School commencement celebrates independent, adaptable, critical thinkers

The last day of high school for the Class of 2022 of Kenosha eSchool was an intimate commencement ceremony celebrating student accomplishments that were not only academic but transcended recent very challenging times.

eSchool, Kenosha Unified School District’s fully accredited online charter high school, was established 15 years ago. On Tuesday night, students, who saw each other for the first time in person but each decked in the same blue caps and gowns converged at Indian Trail High School and Academy’s Room 1825 for a ceremony to mark the most important rite of passage.

The eSchool’s graduating class this year included nine students who have met Unified’s requirements for receiving diplomas. Four of the students attended the commencement exercises in person, including Axel D. Hernandez, Brook L. Kulidge, Anaya D. Moore and Amarylliz Ortiz. The school will also confer diplomas to Joseph P. Leahy, Michael Pierce, Jonathan Primo, Danielle S. Reeves and Mercedez V. Sanders.

During the ceremony, which lasted about 40 minutes, Principal Anthony Casper praised the students for their resilience in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You’ve had the opportunity to be a part of a new way of learning. The pandemic has shifted our reality and now most students have had some form of online education. I know not for all students this was appropriate, but, for you, it worked. You are evidence it can happen,” he said.

Casper challenged the students to reflect on how they could become part of the solution to the world’s issues.

“There’s a reason we prodded you to go to school,” he said. “The reason is we need you to be a generation of independent critical thinkers to find solutions to our problems and to build a better future.”

Bill Haithcock, Unified’s chief of school leadership and the commencement speaker, told seniors what they have achieved wasn’t easy given the circumstances over the last few years.

“But you did it. Good for you,” he said. “I think your high school journey has been the culmination of necessity, innovation, creativity, independent thinking and a whole lot of courage.”

Their accomplishments, according to Haithcock have occurred in historically “tough times” that have been filled with interruptions.

“But I heard someone say the other day that tough times make tough people,” he said. “If that’s the case then your strength is going to be unprecedented.”

Haithcock noted their flexibility and ability to adapt.

“You have mastered the ideas of learning and accomplishment regardless of the circumstances you have faced,” he said.

Along with a diverse skillset for communicating, he said they possessed an “incredible independence and self-drive.”

“A lot of students in school struggle to complete their work with a teacher pestering them the entire way. However, you learned to manage your time, manage your expectations and you’ve learned to manage it as an independent young adult,” he said. “Colleges expect a lot of their students. They do not keep students in class all day long because they send you off to work on your own. I believe this graduating class has that unique set of skills that should you decide to take on that challenge, I think you’re well prepared to do so.”

Haithcock congratulated them, saying they had “overcome a lot to get to this point.”

“Your school and your district are proud of you for making it to this monumental accomplishment,” he said.

Kulidge, who gave the student response, acknowledged they had been through some of the “strangest times the world has ever seen.”

“As the future leaders, doctors, teachers, artists, musicians or whatever your goals or ambitions lead you to be, I know that our class and generation as a whole will be the ones to make a change and create a new world where people are free to be whoever and whatever they desire to be,” she said. She reminded them they should “do big things and carry them with purpose.”

She also drew from the words of Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter Billy Joel, saying: “You can’t be everything you want to be before your time.”

“With that said, here is my one last good-bye to the Class of 2022,” she said. “We did it.”

