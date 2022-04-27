WATCH NOW: Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy for youth, young adults to open in former Uptown bank building

The City of Kenosha and several major public and private sector partners on Tuesday officially announced the creation of a leadership academy in the Uptown district for youths and young adults.

Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy will serve middle school and high school youth, along with young adult ages 18-24, aiming to provide them with the skills and resources to pursue college, as well as other career paths, according to Katherine Marks, the city’s community outreach coordinator. Marks was instrumental in bringing the diverse groups together to collaborate over the past year.

The announcement was made during a press conference in the former Brown National Bank building at 2222 63rd St., where the academy is planned. The $3.5 million city-initiated project is being developed in partnership with Carthage College, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Herzing University, Gateway Technical College, Jockey International, Best Buy, the Kenosha YMCA, the Students Engagement through Groups and Activities program, gener8tor and the Mahone Fund.

Reaching their potential

Mayor John Antaramian said Tuesday during a press conference the Emerging Leaders Academy offers youth and young adults the opportunity to reach their potential.

“My conversation to you today is, thank you for all the work all of you have done — all the partners together to create this opportunity," Antaramian said.

“And to the young people who are here and those of who are going to come through these doors in the future, the future is bright. The opportunity will be there, and the community is here to give you a hand.

Also present at the conference were members of Lincoln Middle School’s Teen Achievers and student leaders from UW-Parkside.

Ardis Mahone-Mosley, director of community engagement for the Mahone Fund, spoke on behalf of the non-profit groups involved and said she was happy to see the former Brown National Bank filled with people.

“Many days, we sat here with tables and chairs going, 'Ha-choo!' It was dusty," Mahone-Mosley said. "But this is such an honor. What a great day to be in the Uptown neighborhood."

Over the last year, Mahone-Mosley said the partners working to bring the academy to fruition have been “committed to collaborate on programs, which create the talent pipeline of young people ready to pursue higher education and a successful career.”

“As non-profit partners, we are motivated, not only by how this facility fulfills the needs of students and the community, but more importantly, how KELA has involved our higher education stakeholders and the development of academic prep and career training initiative," Mahone-Mosley said.

Taking Kenosha back

Mahone-Mosley also gave special thanks to Antaramian for seeing what her parents, the late Mary Lou and Arthur Mahone, local civil rights leaders and humanitarians, envisioned for Kenosha’s central city neighborhoods.

“This is part of their vision. I thank you so very much from the Lincoln Neighborhood Center to the WIC office,” Mahone-Mosley said. “Thank you very, very much for taking Kenosha back.”

Carthage College President John Swallow said because the future of Kenosha’s economy depends on post-secondary education, “with this academy, we aim to deliver resources and help our residents achieve their version of the American dream.”

“All of Kenosha’s higher education institutions are extraordinarily pleased and privileged to be part of this project, to do our part to bring greater access and opportunity to the children and families in all of Kenosha’s neighborhoods,” Swallow said. “And, especially, those near this building and Uptown.”

Cindy Altergott, executive director for the Kenosha YMCA, said about the ability to “work under one roof” to serve students, from middle school to young adults, and support them through college and career choices: "We knew we were about to embark on something special.”

“Together we will be able to do so much more than any of us could have done individually," Altergott said. "And this collaboration is going to set an example for the kids, as well, because collaborative thinking is the cornerstone to innovation."

Teen tech center

Plans for the academy include a Teen Tech Center sponsored by Best Buy, a safe, after-school space established through a partnership with Jockey International, the Kenosha YMCA and the Best Buy Foundation.

“We recognize that not all of you have the same access to STEM education, and we’re going to partner with Best Buy (Foundation) and YMCA to help eliminate that barrier,” Jake McGhee, vice president and chief philanthropy officer for Jockey International, said. “We’re going to make a significant investment that not only will bring a safe after school space here with adult mentors, but some state-of-the art technology.”

Adult mentors and volunteers will provide support for teens to try their hand at everything, from robotics to photography and even music video production. Teens will have access to the latest computers, digital cameras, a music studio, virtual reality systems and 3D printers.

Marks said the academy would also serve as a “pipeline” to the city’s proposed $1 billion Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood project that envisions an innovation center — a 60,000-square-foot “incubator facility” for new business start-ups — with an intrinsic connection to its surrounding neighborhoods. The plan also looks to incorporate LakeView Technology Academy into the site. The city continues to work with Kenosha Unified School District, which has yet to make a formal decision on moving LakeView, which is currently located in Pleasant Prairie.

Opening early next year

Community Development Director Tim Casey said renovation of the 17,500-square-foot building that once housed Brown National Bank, built in 1965, is expected to be completed by the end of the year, with the Emerging Leaders Academy open to “full programming” as early as January 2023.

On Monday, the city’s Public Works Committee approved Racine-based contractor Absolute Construction to overhaul and remodel the former bank building. The contractor will also provide new fire suppression and alarm system throughout the building.

The City Council is expected to vote on the contractor at its upcoming Monday meeting.

