WATCH NOW: KUSD expects to spend nearly $13 million next year on staffing, programs to help students catch up pandemic learning losses

The Kenosha Unified School District expects to spend close to $13 million of a final tranche of federal pandemic relief funding next year on staffing and programs to help stem learning losses related to or worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

District administration will outline its recommendation to the School Board Tuesday night.

The proposal includes nearly $10.8 million for school staffing, including 40 dedicated building or district-wide substitute teachers in kindergarten to 12th grade, and 43 reading, math and behavior “interventionists.”

Just over $2.5 million would be spent on programs — second rounds of counseling, reading certification and English as a second language certification — along with teacher training in implementing discipline structure, remodeling of special education regulation/de-escalation rooms, training for emotional and behavior disorder staff and research-based professional development for discipline.

Of the program funding, the largest portion, close to $1.2 million, would go toward “tech refresh” and supplies, including mobile hotspots and chargers, for its laptop program.

In addition, over the next two years, $12.7 million is proposed to go toward air quality projects and indirect costs.

Funding ‘first ask’

Interim Supt. Bethany Ormseth described the recommendations as the administration’s “first ask” of the board in spending the third and largest portion of the federal government’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant program, for which the district is receiving a total of $45 million.

“This round of stimulus money requires minimally 20 percent be earmarked for learning loss. I anticipate we’ll have far more than that earmarked for learning loss,” Ormseth said during a May 17 community input session for the ESSER III grants.

The funds cannot be spent on just anything, but must go toward research-based methods or strategies to close the learning losses, Ormseth said.

Under the third and final federal installment, districts nationwide have been provided one-time funds, which must be spent no later than Sept. 30, 2024. The funds are intended to assist districts in sustaining safe operations while addressing the effects of the pandemic on students.

“We will … ask for building (substitute teachers) … that isn’t a promised job every year as a sub,” she said.

Under the proposal, the district would also hire 14 elementary teachers to reduce the number of multi-age, or split classrooms; 14 support staff, which includes social workers and counselors; 10 classroom educational support professionals and district behavior intervention teachers, among others.

According to the latest budget projections for next year, the district will be reducing its staff by about 100 full-time equivalents, she said. The reductions are part of the district’s plan to address a $19.5 million structural deficit over the next two years. Budget figures for the reductions were not immediately available.

“We didn’t lay anyone off, but through natural attrition, someone retires or someone resigns, we don’t automatically post that position anymore,” she said.

Avoid elementary ‘split classes’

The reductions, however, coincide with a rise in the projection for class sizes at the elementary level and so administration turned to the federal funding in order to avoid having split classes next year, she said.

“One of the asks you’re going to see (Tuesday night) is one-year contract teachers to eliminate splits (in) grades K-3,” she said.

Ormseth said as students returned to the classrooms last year, there were gaps that included a lack of readiness at the kindergarten and first grade levels.

“Whether it’s learning how to cooperate and line up and play with each other and hold a pencil … we saw a lot of just … gaps there,” she said. “So we want to infuse resources at those early grades.”

Ormseth said discussions on how the district will spend the rest of the final round of federal pandemic funding are ongoing.

“So, if it’s not on the (School Board’s) May agenda, it could be on the June or the July (agendas),” she said. “We have quite a bit of money to spend and we want to make sure we use that pretty thoughtfully.”

