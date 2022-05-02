WATCH NOW: KUSD hires consultants with non-profit school board association for superintendent search

The Kenosha Unified School Board has selected a non-profit school board association to assist the district in its search for a new superintendent.

The board voted 7-0 Monday night during a special meeting to hire consultants Daniel Nerad, a Kenosha native, and George Steffen, search and governance services consultants, with the Wisconsin Association of School Boards to help the district select its next administrative leader. The board reviewed the consultants’ proposals and deliberated for about half an hour in closed session, before voting on its choice in open session. Nerad attended the meeting virtually and Steffen in person.

The board’s decision came following a two-hour interview in which trustees also heard from consultants Ken Arndt and Glenn Schilling of the firm of Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates of Schaumburg, Ill. The firms were interviewed separately and in public during Monday night’s special meeting. Both Arndt and Schilling presented in person.

According to WASB’s tentative schedule, activities in the superintendent search process would take place over a three-to-five-month period.

It includes a planning meeting with the board as early as May 25. The district would then post the superintendent’s position before the end of the month. In addition, a community survey and focus groups take place in early June before applicants for the job would be interview over the summer with final interview rounds and selection by the first week of September. An estimated start date for the new superintendent has yet to be determined.

While consultants answered a number of questions from their commitment in providing a diverse candidate pool to when they would be able to name finalists for the job, in the end, the board’s selection of the search firm came down to costs.

The base bid for WASB’s consulting services was $14,400, while Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates’ was for $29,250, or more than twice the amount, according to the request for proposals submitted by both firms. School Board member Mary Modder motioned to approve WASB’s proposal, which was then seconded by board member Rebecca Stevens.

Board member Eric Meadows expressed support for the firm saying the community was also concerned initially about how much the district would be spending on consultants.

“The bid came in way lower than, I think, a lot of us expected it to. And, based on some feedback from the community that there are large number of superintendents’ vacancies in the state, I think we need some help,” he said. “And, I think the WASB search firm is a realistically cheap option and will give us bigger benefit than what we could do before and so I support this.”

According to consultants' presentations, the field has significantly narrowed from 25 to as few as eight to 10 candidates over the last two years.

Board member Todd said he was encouraged that the association’s consultants were “casting out to a national networking and keeping in mind diversity of candidates.”

“And making sure that it’s … well known that we have opening,” Price said. “I also was impressed by that.”

Modder said the reason she felt the school board association was the best choice was because Unified is a member of the organization.

“We have worked with the people before and I feel very comfortable having them as our search firm because of the familiarity,” Modder said. “They’ve done excellent work with us in the past.”

The School Board received requests for proposals from search firms in December, with the board originally scheduled to review and select the consultant in February.

School Board President Yolanda Santos Adams said, at the time, however that deciding on consultants would be left until after the spring election and a new board seated. A third firm, Libertyville, Illinois-based BWP & Associates, which also initially under consideration, did not make a presentation Monday night.

The district has been without a permanent superintendent since the retirement of Sue Savaglio-Jarvis at the end of June last year. Savaglio-Jarvis is now the principal at St. Rita Catholic School in Caledonia.

Interim Superintendent Bethany Ormseth, former principal of LakeView Technology Academy, said earlier this year that she would not be a candidate for the permanent position. Ormseth has been serving as the interim superintendent the last 10 months.

